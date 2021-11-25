In the free agency of the MLB looking to 2022 there is not much to elaborate in terms of second bases net.

Marcus semien

Semien, who is on the way to signing a juicy contract in the MLB, has several teams behind his services, has just won the silver bat, gold glove and was a finalist for the MVP that Shohei Ohtani won.

Marcus Semien in 2021 hit about 45 home runs, plus an AVG. of 265, 102 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 173 hits, 39 doubles, 3 triples and 115 runs scored. In addition, he added a gold glove to his resume.

It should be noted that he can also play shortstop at a good level, it is his original position, but teams would be seeing him as a second baseman due to how much he managed to increase his performance playing that position.

Cesar Hernandez

Hernandez, 31, coming from playing for the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox in MLB 2021 as a result of trades on the trade deadline, is a free agent for the second time in his career.

In 2020 Hernández took the first gold glove of his professional career, in 2021 he hit 232, 21 homers, 65 RBIs, 694 OPS with 131 hits and 82 runs scored.

Donovan Solano

The Colombian has undoubtedly earned some respect in the last two seasons in the MLB, in this 2021 he hit 280. With 7 homers and 31 RBIs, 86 hits and 734 OPS in 101 games played, he is not a home run. or great hits, but if a contact player.

Solano, 33, has played 8 seasons in the majors, was a silver bat in 2020, when he was in the race for the batting title in the National League. He can also play SS and 3B, but he looks better at second base when it comes to being a free agent.

Jonathan Villar

Villar can play in any position except pitching and behind the plate, in addition, he comes off a great season where he was as versatile as he could for the New York Mets, who used him to their liking in different positions within the infield.

In 2021, Villar played 142 games, giving 18 home runs, 42 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, 63 runs scored, 113 hits, 46 BBs, 132 strikeouts, 249 AVG, 322 OPS and 446 SLUG, not to mention his 738 OPS. .

Roudge odor

Odor was a long time on the bench for the New York Yankees, but he used to be that veteran who encouraged the team a lot and knew how to clutch on offense. Odor, 27, with 8 seasons in the majors, played 102 games in 2021 where he hit 202. with 15 homers and 39 RBIs, taking into account his 322 plate appearances.

Jed lowrie

The Oakland Athletics is undoubtedly one of the most respected veterans available in free agency, he had luxurious times with the Boston Red Sox while in 2019 he went to his first all-star game.

Now he’s coming off hitting 245. With 14 homers and 69 RBIs in some 139 games, his numbers aren’t impressive, yet his seniority would appeal to any other team.