The baseball market for the season 2022 of the Major League Baseball – MLB It has been extremely busy and then we will show you the best signatures so far in free agency.

Since the 2021 World Series ended, free agency promised a lot due to the number of good players who were in it and it has not disappointed, since many have already signed their names and we have even seen extremely attractive agreements that They will give a lot of showiness to what the 2022 season of the Major Leagues will be.

Best deals (so far):

Marcus Semien – Texas Rangers

The sought-after infielder despite being on the radar of the Yankees, Red Sox, Giants and Mariners, ended up signing a juicy contract with the Texas Rangers for seven years and $ 175 million dollars.

Starling Mars – New York Mets

The Dominican outfielder was one of the most attractive players on the market and despite being on the radar of many teams, he ended up deciding on the Mets, who signed him for four years and $ 78 million.

Justin Verlander – Houston Astros

The veteran pitcher who did not play in 2021, was in free agency next year and despite being on the radar of approximately 10 teams, he decided to sign with the Houston Astros for $ 25 million and two years.

Noah Syndergaard – Anaheim Angels

The starter nicknamed “Thor” left the Mets for Los Angeles to team up with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, signing a one-year, $ 21 million contract.

Eduardo Rodríguez – Detroit Tigers

The Venezuelan left-hander rejected the Red Sox offer and as a free agent he agreed with the Bengalis to share a team with his compatriot Miguel Cabrera, this after signing a five-year, $ 77 million contract.

Corey Kluber – Tampa Bay Rays

The two-time Cy Young did not receive an offer from the Yankees and agreed with the Rays for one year and $ 8 million.

Avisaíl García – Miami Marlins

The Venezuelan outfielder chose free agency from the Brewers and goes to Miami after signing for four seasons and $ 53 million.

Eduardo Escobar – New York Mets

The Venezuelan marked in 2021 a great season and his name in free agency was one of the most interesting, he ended up agreeing with the Metropolitans for two years and $ 25 million.

Steven Matz – St. Louis Cardinals

The starter was in the orbit of the Mets and despite the annoyance of Steven Cohen, he signed with the Cardinals for four years and $ 44 million.

Aaron Loup – Anaheim Angels

This pitcher was one of the most interesting lefties in free agency, and he also went for the Angels, signing for two years and $ 17 million.

Manny Piña – Atlanta Braves

The Venezuelan catcher reached the reigning World Series champions for two years and $ 8 million.

Hector Neris – Houston Astros

The Dominican reliever signed with the Houston team for two seasons and $ 17 million, a good bet for Dusty Baker’s bullpen.

Mark Canha – New York Mets

The veteran was one of the surprising signatures of the Queens, coming to this team under a two-year contract for $ 26.5 million.

Yimi Garcia – Toronto Blue Jays

The Dominican did not receive an offer for the Astros and from 2022 he will strengthen Toronto’s bullpen, this after agreeing to a two-year, $ 11 million contract.

Michael Wacha – Boston Red Sox

The veteran pitcher surprised when he was signed by the Red Sox in 2022, after giving him a modest one-year, $ 3 million contract.

Sandy Leon – Cleveland Guardians

The Venezuelan mask signed a minor league agreement and will return to Cleveland after two years.

So far, you are firms have been the top in the dead season of the MLB Facing the 2022, remembering that players like Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Javier Báez, Freddie Freeman, Anthony Rizzo and Albert Pujols have not yet signed a contract for the upcoming season.