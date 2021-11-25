In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

How to really save during Black Friday and not be bullied.

During Black Friday you will find many offers in a large number of online stores. Seeing so many discounts and prices that actually seem good enough to be true can be overwhelming.

We understand like no one what it is to see so many products that interest you at a good price. Therefore, based on our experience, we propose you some tricks to save you time, money and headaches.

And is that the end of Black Friday, as well as other shopping parties, is to save money on products that we were looking for or that we want to have.

Some deals may seem good, but there are stores that use tricks like raising the price excessively days before so that when Black Friday arrives the discount seems greater.

Although unfortunately this is still a common practice among some businesses, it must be taken into account that the prices of some products are rising due to supply problems that exist around the world.

To ensure that you get the best offers and discounts, we propose these tricks.

Prioritize because everything runs out fast

Although it happens on all Black Friday, this will happen if possible more. The lack of stock of some products and the big discounts that we have seen in the days before Black Friday can cause many products to sell out.

Be smart, if you are interested in a product you must prioritize it before it runs out. Do not search for other things and go directly to what is most important. Especially if we talk about mobile phones, tablets or game consoles. They are the first to disappear.

It’s over? See it in another color

It happens a lot on mobiles. You have arrived late and that phone you wanted to buy is no longer available. Especially since you were waiting for a specific color.

If it is no longer available, don’t throw in the towel and look for it again in another color. It is very common to find the same model but in another color at the same sale price. And if it is a mobile, as it will surely be under a cover, nothing happens.

For example, if you want an iPhone 13 and that color you wanted is not available, there are many possibilities that you will find it in another color, at a better price.

We do not believe that you should wait for another time to buy it just for the choice of color. More if we take into account that for Black Friday there are usually the best prices of these products.

Don’t be afraid of ‘Temporarily out of stock’

In Amazon you can find products with a message in orange with a Temporarily out of stock. But they still allow you to buy it.

This is a notice that Amazon does not have any units in their warehouses, but they are to receive more soon. It may be a couple of days or a couple of weeks, but they will receive more.

Why buy these products “out of stock”, because Amazon does something interesting: it reduces them even more. For example, an iPhone 13 in red is out of stock, but it is 32 euros cheaper than normal. And if there is another color available on sale, the one that is out of stock is usually even cheaper.

Check the actual savings, not the discount percentage

Many stores play with percentages to show discounts. It is a striking way for you to enter through the eye and buy with notices such as “40% discount!” or “Everything with a -20%”.

When you see offers where the percentage stands out, check the price very well. A 5% discount on an 800 euro mobile phone is better than a 21% discount on a 15 euro pendrive.

The real savings are much better in more expensive products, when in the cheapest they are barely changes of a few euros.

Choose at least two alternatives to what you want to buy

“Forewarned person, worth two”, as the popular saying goes. Looking for an SSD drive? Maybe a mobile or a tablet? Maybe what you want to buy on Black Friday is finished, so it is important to do your homework ahead of time.

If you want to buy a specific product, look for at least one or two alternatives from other brands or technical characteristics. For example, if you want an SSD drive from one brand, another with the same characteristics may be available. Or maybe of less capacity.

Compare prices in other stores and in its history

Not all offers are the same. A big discount may seem like a big deal, but what if another store is better? Do not stay with the first bargain you see because it is very common for other stores match or improve discounts.

What’s more, check the history of product prices to get an idea of ​​how the cost of that device has evolved.

Services like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa are very good at Amazon prices. They have graphs that show you the evolution of prices. This way you can see if they changed the price a few days ago and that offer is actually the normal price.

