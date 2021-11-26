In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

How could it be otherwise, Xiaomi has entered Black Friday with all the artillery of sales. These are the best you will find today.

As every year when Black Friday arrives, there are so many products that drop in price that it is difficult to know which is really the best bargain, although for many users it is somewhat simpler, since they are looking for offers for a specific product or brand.

If what you want is to know which are the best Xiaomi offers on this Black Friday 2021, we have it. There is no shortage of Chinese brand devices on this special day, and in practically all price segments.

Amazon is the store that has bet the strongest in Spain, with some of Xiaomi’s key products with more than considerable discounts and with free and fast shipping.

Obviously there is no lack of other distributors entering the bid. Here are the best prices you can get.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 for € 19

Xiaomi’s new smart bracelet has improved sensors to measure steps, distances and sleep quality. Also, new health options and the desired magnetic charge.

Although Xiaomi has renewed its smartbands, the Mi Band 5 is a fairly competitive model today, especially now that it costs less than 20 euros.

It’s a bargain, as the precision of its sensors is perfect for playing sports or measuring heart rate.

Not in vain is it one of the best-selling smart bracelets in history worldwide.

Xiaomi Mi AiOT Router with WiFi 6 for € 92

A powerful router capable of creating a network that goes through walls and reaches the end of your house. With its amplifiers, it is one of the best WiFi 6 routers that you can buy right now, and at an affordable price.

The WiFi 6 is already here, and it is because brands have decidedly opted for it, with the launch of more and more compatible devices, such as the iPhone or the PlayStation 5.

In addition, there are more and more routers with WiFi 6, and from brands such as Xiaomi itself, which has brought its own to Spain and sells it now for a price of 92 euros.

It is a key device, especially if you have enough devices connected at home to the same network, something that usually overloads the signal and that with this model you will solve in one fell swoop.

32 “Xiaomi FHD Smart TV for € 169

32-inch model of the new generation of Xiaomi Smart TV, compatible with HD video, HDR and Android TV.

Man does not only live on large televisions. There are rooms, such as small rooms or the kitchen itself, that perhaps require more compact models.

Xiaomi has such a TV, 32 inches and with Full HD resolution. In addition, its price is quite cheap, especially now. It costs only 169 euros.

One of its main strengths is that it has Android TV with Chromecast integrated and Google Play.

POCO X3 Pro for € 178

This is the new mid-high-end mobile from POCO, a brand associated with Xiaomi and that once again squeezes the price of one of its devices to the maximum.

Without a doubt, this is one of the best Black Friday deals, the one that affects the POCO X3 Pro, which drops 178 euros on Ebay.

It is a very good price, since we are talking about a mobile with Snapdragon 860 and Full HD screen at 120 Hz, so it guarantees great performance in any circumstance.

This price reduction by Amazon leaves it cheaper than ever, and it also does it in the 256GB capacity version, so it also has storage to spare.

If you have any doubts about its features, we encourage you to read the analysis of the POCO X3 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential for € 279 and Mi Electric Scooter 3 for € 399

The new Xiaomi electric scooter with a better battery, more powerful motor and a range of up to 30 kilometers.

There are two Xiaomi scooters on sale for Black Friday, and both are very competitively priced.

One of them is the Essential model, with slightly less battery, power and speed, which happens to cost only 279 euros.

If you prefer something better, the new Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 presented a couple of months ago is also reduced, in its case to 399 euros.

Surprisingly, Amazon has both models on offer, probably the most demanded bargains on this day.

50 “Xiaomi 4K Smart TV for € 399

50-inch model of the new generation of Xiaomi Smart TV, compatible with 4K, HDR10 + and with the latest version of Android TV and Chromecast.

Taking a big leap in terms of size and quality with respect to the 32 “P1, we come to another important offer from Xiaomi, the one that affects its 50-inch 4K television.

It costs 399 euros, a very competitive price that far exceeds the main alternatives of brands such as LG or Samsung.

Like all Xiaomi TVs, it uses Android TV as its operating system.

Xiaomi 11T 5G for € 449

Xiaomi 11T 5G

This is today one of the best Xiaomi phones, both for screen quality, cameras and power, and it comes with a Snapdragon 888 as a processor.

It is a high-end mobile that is priced at 449 euros, far exceeding most of the competition.

If what you want is a phone that allows you to run any application or play the game you want, this is one of the best. In addition, its 120 Hz screen can revolutionize the experience in gaming and viewing of series and movies.

We have been able to put it to the test in its analysis with outstanding results.

Folding and electric bike Mi Folding Bike for € 499

This 250W power bike offers up to 45km of autonomy in assisted pedaling mode, a great help for urban mobility when there are many slopes to overcome.

Sustainable mobility is in fashion, both for scooters and bicycles, although not everyone has the necessary stamina and strength to pedal around their city. That’s where electric bikes come into the picture, and Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Folding Bike is an electric and folding bike, one of the best sellers. It is now half price on Amazon, for only 499 euros.

It has a 250W motor, perfect to have the necessary help to climb hills with its assisted pedaling, with a range of up to 45 km.

