10/16/2021 at 11:32 AM CEST

betfair

Celta vs Sevilla

The Seville is one of the teams that aspire to fight the final title to the big three and has started the season really well. The Celtic, for his part, the descent is one step away and he needs the points at home, although he does not start as a favorite with his public.

COMBIPARTIDO Mobile: Sevilla wins + Rafa Mir scores + Both teams score = [7.76]

Villarreal vs Osasuna

The Villarreal is being one of the sensations of LaLiga Santander and now receives an Osasuna who, far from Pamplona, ​​suffers a lot. That is why we are going to go with your victory in our usual Betfair party.

COMBYPARTURE Mobile: Villarreal wins + Gerard Moreno scores + more than 2.5 goals = [3.65]

Barcelona vs Villarreal

The Valencia he wants to make blood on his visit to the Camp Nou. Those of Ronald Koeman look for three points that allow them to catch some air after many days without finding their best level. This is our recommended combination.

Mobile MATCH: Win Barcelona + Memphis Score + more than 2.5 goals [3.01]

