11/01/2021 at 4:23 PM CET

betfair

They only go 10 days, but the swords in the Premier already are in all the high. If it seems clear that Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool (United could be added) will fight for the title, the race to be the top gunner of the championship has at this point two clear candidates.

Mohamed Salah is the main favorite for the award and this is clearly reflected by the Betfair odds. That the Egyptian ends up being the one who pierces the network the most times is paid in our bookmaker at [1.91]. The reasons for his favoritism: his great state of form and, above all, the 10 goals that he already has in his locker, three more than Vardy (second) and four more than Mané and M. Antonio.

But be careful because Cristiano Ronaldo already appears in fifth position. His goal for Tottenham has allowed him to raise his account to four. The Portuguese has six less than the Egyptian, but has also played only seven games for the 10 of the Liverpool striker. It would not be surprising if Cristiano took advantage of the next few days to close the gap.

For those who believe that this will be the case and that the former Real Madrid player ends the season at the top, Betfair has reserved a quota of aúpa: [6.5]. If you score 10, you get 65. The Portuguese wants to repeat the feat he already achieved with the Red Devils in 2007-08. His performance will largely depend on the good work of his team, which seems to have regained the pulse of the competition last weekend.

Romelu Lukaku is the third in the bets. The Belgian is not having the success that was expected, he has lost three games with Chelsea and barely counts three goals. Your fee now amounts to [7.5]. Behind are Jamie Vardy and Sadio Mané. Here is the list to the Golden Boot.