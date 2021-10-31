10/31/2021 at 10:15 CET

ANDCholo Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid receives Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis in one of the worst moments of the season: after beating FC Barcelona before the second national team break, the colchoneros add three consecutive games without winning with two draws in LaLiga (2-2 against Real Sociedad and Levante) and a defeat in the Champions League (2-3 vs. Liverpool).

The rojiblancos, who are one of the great contenders for the title after being crowned champion in the 2021/22 edition, need all three points to return to European positions: With 19 points out of 30 possible, they are in sixth place behind Real Madrid (24), Sevilla (24), Real Sociedad (24), Real Betis (21) and Rayo Vallecano (19). Without Kondogbia, Lemar or Llorente, Atlético are looking for the sixth victory in LaLiga.

The Betics, meanwhile, are sweet: they add three consecutive victories in LaLiga and only two defeats in the first 11 games of the 2021/22 edition. They have also added 15 of the last 18 points played: Manuel Pellegrini’s team has left behind a difficult start with two points out of nine possible and only two draws in the first three days.

Settling in the Champions area, a shared goal

Both Atlético de Madrid and Real Betis are in the noble zone of the table with 19 and 21 points achieved in this first leg of the 2021/22 season in LaLiga. Less to more in the case of the Betics, both teams face a key match for the qualifying aspirations in this first section of LaLiga: the victory leaves any of the teams in Champions League positions.

The match at the Wanda Metropolitano has a special aroma for Real Betis, who does not know what it is to win: Since Atlético moved to the outskirts of the city of Madrid, the Betic team has only achieved a 0-0 draw as the best result. The Andalusians, in fact, have not achieved the three points as visitors since December 18, 2011.