12/05/2021

Counterattack, deep pass to Sergio Canales, cut out of madness, left for Tello and goal of Juanmi. This is the sequence that has blown up the tense calm that existed in Can Barça since it arrived Xavi Hernandez. First defeat and first crisis a few days after risking his life in the Champions League in Munich.

And now the data: The Betis I had only won twice in the Camp Nou in this century. This is the third and no one has been seen Barcelona with reaction capacity. The only hope in sight is the irruption of Ousmane Dembélé, who is coming out of injury and has shown that if he is at 100% he can reach the level of the best in the world.

Barcelona continues out of the European positions one more day and, as a curious fact, Betis himself has seven points. It seems that the times in which the Catalans fought for titles are long gone and now they must settle for getting into the Champions League (if they succeed).

On Wednesday they must beat Bayern Munich if they want to make sure they are in the round of 16, although if Benfica does not get the three points against Dinamo Kiev, Xavi’s will also be in the next round. Week of many sensations and nerves in which the new Barça coach plays a large part of the season.

Juanmi is ‘on fire’

Five goals in the last three games. That is Juanmi’s baggage these weeks. Brutal. He has been nine so many so far this season and the top scorer is fighting face to face with Vinicius, Benzema and company. The Spaniard has exploded when he started as a revulsive forward and is now the undisputed starter for Pellegrini.