01/09/2022 at 22:13 CET

Real Betis described this Sunday as “ignominy” and “incomprehensible” the refereeing received by his team at the Vallecas stadium, where he drew one against Rayo Vallecano in a match he played with a footballer for almost an hour due to the expulsion with direct red from its side Alex Moreno.

“Real Betis has been absolutely respectful with the arbitration team for many years, but today’s arbitration is incomprehensible. The function of the referees is to impart justice, not the ignominy that we have experienced today in Vallecas,” he said on his official Twitter account. the green and white club.

pic.twitter.com/UESCHFb4FC – Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) January 9, 2022

In a message published this Sunday in two tweets, Betis censured the arbitration of the Galician referee Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz and considered that “a failure is understandable, but the repetition of errors in the same direction and violating the regulation cannot be.”

The Sevillian club listed as possible arbitration errors in Vallecas the “expulsion of Álex Moreno”, a “hand in the local area” not designated as a penalty, a “foul before the goal” of the Rayo draw and a foul called against the Portuguese William Carvalho “when he was left alone” in the local area, to conclude with the following statement: “there is no possible explanation.”