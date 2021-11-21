11/21/2021 at 8:41 PM CET

Isaac fandos

Elche could do nothing. The gale of Pellegrini’s, which swept the franjiverdes in just half an hour, served for Betis to take more than three points from Martínez Valero. Too recover morale after the tragic last week, in which he lost all three of his meetings.

ELC

BET

Elche

Badía, Barragán (Palacios, 63 ‘), Enzo Roco, Bigas (Diego, 46’), Mojica, Josan (Carrillo, 74 ‘), Gumbau, Mascarell (Guti, 63’), Pastore (Tete Morente, 46 ‘), Lucas Pérez, Lucas Boyé.

Real Betis

Rui Silva, Bellerín, Pezzella (Édgar, 52 ‘), Víctor Ruíz, Álex Moreno, Paul, Canales (Guarded, 69’), Rober (Tello, 80 ‘), Fekir, Juanmi (Ruibal, 69’), Willian José ( Carvalho, 80 ‘).

Goals

0-1, M. 12, Juanmi. 0-2, M. 24, Willian José. 0-3, M. 27, Fekir.

Referee

Pizarro Gómez (from Madrid). TA: Juanmi (18 ‘), Boyé (53’), Álex Moreno (90 ‘). TR: Bellerín (68 ‘).

Stadium

Martinez Valero. 15,000 ESP.

The game opened very early, with a error in the exit of the ball by Mojica, who sent the ball from the side towards the center, and Betis did not miss it. Álex Moreno fixed his marker and opened for Juanmi, who defined crossed to score first.

Those of Fran Escribá did not react well to the initial result, and Betis took advantage of the momentum to delve into the wound and open distances in the electronic. Fekir forgave Badía in the first, in a great intervention by the Catalan goal, who saved his team from the win.

Nothing could do Badía shortly after, after an innocent Barragán penalty on Juanmi. Willian José was in charge of transforming the maximum penalty with a powerful shot through the center of the goal.

It seemed that the Andalusians could have enough with the 0-2, but they launched themselves for more. Fekir took advantage of a rude mistake by Bigas to command a counterattack that he himself was in charge of defining. The French violently hit the ball, in a toe shot, to overcome Badía by the short stick.

Betis seemed like they could beat, even more so if possible, but little by little Elche was entering the meeting. Of course, before the break, did not take any opportunity on the goal of Rui Silva.

After the break, the game script was different, but Elche did not know how to specify his chances. Lucas Boyé, the most insistent of his own, tried hard, but first Rui Silva won the game, and then fired from the front, flat, near the stick.

The game seemed that it was not going to have more history, but something was encouraged from minute 66. A deep ball towards Tete Morente led to the expulsion of Bellerín, which prevented the winger from being alone against Rui Silva.

Elche pushed in eleven against ten, but neither did he find the prize of the goal. Carrillo, who came out of refreshment, tried with two headshots, and Boyé had the clearest with a heads up that Rui Silva deflected with a great intervention to leave a clean sheet.