11/09/2021 at 17:43 CET

Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis is the team with the best average (1.8) in LaLiga in terms of shots after recovery in the attack zone per game. The Andalusian team fell (0-2) to Sevilla in the derby and could not consolidate among the top four just before the third national team break: the Betic team remains fifth with 21 points.

The Verdiblancos, who are one of the great sensations this season in LaLiga, They are the team that shoots the most after recovery (6.46) in the offensive phase followed by Real Madrid (1.6), Getafe (1.5), CA Osasuna (1.4) and FC Barcelona (1.3), which make up the top 5 in this regard. Precisely his last rival, Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla remains last in terms of recoveries with an average of 4.5. Celta de Vigo leads, with 8.5, followed by CA Osasuna (9.2) and FC Barcelona (8).

The Sevillians lead a ranking in which Unai Emery’s Villarreal is the worst team: they register 6.17 recoveries in the attack zone. The current leader, the Real Sociedad de Imanol Alguacil, stands at 7.54 recoveries and 0.9 shots after recovery per game. Regarding the competition average, the records speak for themselves: 6.42 recoveries and 1.08 shots after recovery.

La Real Sociedad, solo leader

Those from San Sebastián defeated (0-2) the combative CA Osasuna with goals from Mikel Merino and Adnan Janujaz and confirmed their leadership after Real Madrid’s victory against Rayo Vallecano.. Despite having one more game than their immediate pursuers, in this case Real Madrid, Sevilla and Atlético, the txuri-urdin they climb to the top with 28 points out of 39 possible and excellent sensations.

Imanol Alguacil’s team is the third team with the fewest goals conceded (10) ahead of Athletic Club (8) and Sevilla (7), in addition to being the fifth that has achieved the most so far this 2021/22 season with 19 so many, only behind Real Madrid (28), Valencia (21) Sevilla (19) and Atlético de Madrid (19).