Austrian defender David Alaba caused controversy after revealing that it was Real Madrid itself that asked him to wear number 4 on his jersey when he signed with them last summer, a number worn by legends and former team captains such as Fernando Hierro and Sergio Ramos, who precisely left the club in June.

After the request that he could not refuse, the footballer has confessed that wears this number “with pride and as an additional incentive”, This was expressed in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Kurier, in its January 1 edition.

In that sense, the player recalled that with the merengue club’s proposal, he understood that they were placing great trust in him. “It was clear to me that with this the expectations in me would be even greater”, he stressed.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old defender said that he has enjoyed a lot since his arrival at Real Madrid and that these first months have been very satisfying for him.“It was an exciting year, also as a person. It was a very emotional and beautiful year ”.

At the same time, Alaba took the time to remember his time at Bayern, where he arrived very young and came out as one of the leaders of the dressing room. “Munich is my second home after 13 years there. In the club and in the team he had an important role. Until I became a leading player, I got to know the club and the city from above and below. I have many friends in Munich. I have had to give up a lot of comfort (with the move to Madrid) ”, he highlighted.

Regarding the use of the Spanish language and its adaptation in terms of communication with their peers, the Austrian says he can have cordial conversations but is hesitant to give an interview in that language.

“Many (on the team) don’t speak English, which forces me to speak Spanish. (But) giving an interview (in Spanish) that would be something else, “he added.

Despite knowing his limitations with languages, the player makes it clear that he is a natural competitor and It has been set as a goal for the year 2022, to grant an interview in Spanish.

Regarding your sporting goals for the new year, Alaba highlights wanting to win LaLiga with Real Madrid, get as far as possible in the other competitions and qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Austria.

“With the (Austrian) national team we have the possibility of reaching the World Cup through the playoffs. That is my dream ”, he sentenced.

Austria will face Wales on March 24 in the semi-final of the Nations League play-off and if they win that match they will face the winner of the other semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine on March 29 for a World Cup quota.

