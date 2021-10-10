Conor mcgregor is the favorite of odds and bets to defeat Dustin Poirier at the main event of UFC 257 at the Etihad Stadium in Abu dhabi this Saturday.

McGregor is a huge favorite among punters, and BetRivers.com offers it at -295. It is backed by 87 percent of the money line at the sportsbook.

Bettors also expect it to be a quick fight, with 79 percent of control in the Under in 1.5 rounds (+105).

McGregor was last seen in the Octagon just over a year ago running over Donald cerrone, your best moment, in less than a minute.

Saturday is a rematch of a September 2014 featherweight fight won by knockout in less than two minutes by the bombastic Irishman, but at this stage we may be light years away from that result.

McGregor (22-4) has been making more headlines outside the cage than in recent years, including, just this week, the news of a multi-million dollar lawsuit by a Dublin woman who claimed that McGregor sexually assaulted her at a hotel in 2018.

Poirier, on the other hand, has become a favorite with working-class fans with his propensity to take on the toughest opponents and often engage them in “Fight of the Year” caliber fights. He is 10-2 since the loss to McGregor, claiming an interim lightweight belt over the featherweight champion. Max holloway in the path.

While Poirier (26-6) lost a title unification to Khabib Nurmagomedov In September 2019, he bounced back with a unanimous decision over Dan Hooker last June in an exciting fight, showing that he is still in top form.

Although his career has turned into a circus, McGregor still has a deadly left hand. You tend to do your best work early. So the more Poirier pushes the fight, the better his chances of turning the fight in his favor and getting dirty.

An odd aspect of this fight concerns the status of the UFC lightweight championship. Nurmagomedov (29-0) retired after his victory over Justin gaethje in October, but the UFC president, Dana White continues to recognize him as a champion.

White has hinted to the media over the past week that Nurmagomedov could come out of retirement and face the winner, but Nurmagomedov told a Russian outlet on Wednesday that the fight is not currently on his radar.