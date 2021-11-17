11/17/2021 at 22:15 CET

The women’s Barça counts their matches by victory in this 2021/22 season. After ten games in the Iberdrola League and four in the Uefa Women’s Champions League, the blaugrana do not know anything other than winning.

100% – @FCBfemeni has won the 14 games it has played between Primera Iberdrola (10) and @UWCL (4) this season, being also the team that has scored the most goals in both competitions (58 and 15 respectively). Roller. pic.twitter.com/cGN4sFeQtb – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 17, 2021

The team trained by Giráldez is undisputed leader of the league and has certified his pass to the Champions quarterfinals after this Wednesday’s victory against Hoffenheim. The blaugrana are also the team that has scored the most goals in both competitions, 58 in the league and 15 in the Champions League, adding a total of 73 goals in fourteen games.

Handy and Quarters

The Catalans went over a Hoffenheim who dared to stand up to them during the first half with a huge Tufekovic. The German goalkeeper avoided a bigger win but the goals of Alexia, Paredes, Aitana, Torrejón and Crnogorcevic they were worth to sign a hand and obtain the ticket to the final phase of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Hand in Germany and ticket to the quarterfinals for a Barça that is already waiting for a rival.