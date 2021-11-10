11/10/2021 at 10:15 CET

Giovanni Simeone, the son of ‘Cholo’, is one of the fashionable names of this season in European football. The Argentine striker who currently plays for Hellas Verona, has scored nine goals in the first twelve days of the Italian league. Just Ciro Immobile he has been able to score more goals (10) in his league.

With 9 goals, he is the player who has scored the most goals in the first 12 days with Verona in a season in Serie A. But not only is he running as one of the fittest players for his goals, but also the eldest of the Simeone has left great performances so far this season.

He scored four goals for Lazio in his team’s 4-1 victory, to score a double against Juve on the following matchday, thus defeating the ‘vecchia signora’ by two goals to one. On the last day, the Argentine was also able to sink his teeth into one of the league’s greats, the leader without going any further, a Naples that had only given up a draw before the visit of Verona. With another goal from Giovani, Hellas took a point from San Paolo.

His future, full of rumors

How could it be otherwise, his great performances are not going unnoticed by the great European clubs. Several rumors suggest that the future of the Argentine could be far from Verona, and from England it is pointed out that West Ham could go for the striker this January.

Another rumor that has been surrounding the footballer for a long time is that he will join his father’s team, Atlético de Madrid. In several transfer markets it has been pointed out that Giovanni could be the wish of the ‘Cholo’, but so far it seems that the bond between father and son will continue to be only a family one.