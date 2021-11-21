11/21/2021 at 08:00 CET

Lewis Hamilton has added his fourth pole position of the season at the Qatar GP, which will start this Sunday at 3:00 p.m. and which opens this weekend on the calendar. The English has a golden opportunity to bridge the gap with Max verstappen, who will come out next to him in the first row of the grid and who leads the championship with a 14-point advantage with three races remaining.

With this ‘pole’, Hamilton he is the driver in the entire history of Formula 1 with the most pole positions (31 out of 35) on different circuits; the only thing missing is New Delhi, Zandvoort, Istanbul and Magny-Cours.

The champion, seeking his eighth title, has dominated the qualifying with authority, setting the best time in the three rounds and adding the 102nd pole of his sporting career. Hamilton was not the fastest in qualifying since the Hungarian GP and this result adds even more excitement to a grand prix that could be crucial to the outcome of the tightest World Championship of the last decade.

Alonso’s best time

Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, has been classified fifth, being the best result on the grid since returning to F1 this year with Alpine. The Asturian was not fifth in a qualifying round since Japan 2014 when he was riding with Ferrari.

It also deserves a separate mention Carlos Sainz, who will start the race seventh on the same tires -Mediums- than the first three, which can make the first pit stop longer. The Madrid-born, who has scored twelve consecutive grands prix, is finishing his first season with Ferrari in an outstanding way and has surpassed Leclerc in Losail, who was cut off in the second round.