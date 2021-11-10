11/10/2021 at 18:30 CET

Bayer Leverkusen is gradually becoming another of those great clubs that were in their day, and now they see how they have to reinvent themselves to follow in the footsteps of the greatest. Outside the front line of Germany and Europe, the Leverkusen team pulls its quarry to re-float.

Good proof of this was last weekend, when in the match that faced Herta Berlin, the coach Gerardo Seoane, made their debut for the young Zidan Sertdemir and Iker Bravo. The two players, Sertdemir (16a 276d) and Bravo (16a 298d) have become the second and third youngest players to debut in the Bundesliga, only behind Moukoko, a Borussia Dortmund player who debuted at 16 years and 1 day .

16 – Leverkusen pair Zidan Sertdemir (16y 276d) and Iker Bravo (16y 298d) both made their debuts in the German Bundesliga today, while only Youssoufa Moukoko has ever made his debut in the competition at a younger age (16y 1d). November 7, 2021

Iker Bravo, an old acquaintance from La Masia

His name is Iker Bravo Solanilla, he was born in Sant Cugat del Vallès, he is 16 years old and could have been the so desired ‘9’ of FC Barcelona if he had not left cadet A in La Masia, after deciding to leave last summer in the direction of Germany because he was more attracted to the Bayer proposal.

With four centimeters less than Luuk de Jong (1.84 m) and a valuation ten times lower in ‘Transfermarkt’ (0.7 million euros), in can Barça surely they still regret having missed one of the pearls of the Bundesliga who aims higher due to his great effectiveness in front of goal.