11/12/2021 at 10:17 CET

Up to six players from the Community of Madrid started against Greece in the match that La Roja won to leave their direct pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup to a single point. Carvajal, Rodri, Koke, Sarabia, De Tomás and Morata were chosen by Luis Enrique to start at the Spyros Louis in Athens.

This fact had only been repeated once in history. It was on November 13, 1991 against Czechoslovakia. Sanchis, Solozabal, Martín Vázquez, Míchel, Butragueño and Moya started, causing six players from Madrid to start with the national team for the first time in history.

De Gea is the seventh from Madrid who makes up the call for the selection for this break. If Luis Enrique lined up the six players he already lined up in Greece, plus the Manchester United goalkeeper, the team could play for the first time with seven internationals from the Madrid community.

To a point of the objective

Whoever it is with, Spain has managed to turn around a situation that seemed agonizing, and in the absence of the last game against Sweden, it is faced with a panorama that not even in the best of dreams could I imagine a few days ago. Avocado almost having to play the play-off after losing to Sweden in the first round, Spain depends on itself in the last day to get the ticket to Qatar.

With the defeat suffered by the Swedes in Georgia (2-0) to the Spanish team it is worth getting a draw at La Cartuja next Sunday to seal their pass and be back in the World Cup.