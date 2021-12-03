In summer our biggest problem is putting on our driving shoes. It’s hot and we seem to change our shoes so we don’t get fined. But now we are almost winter and the cold is unbearable, can we drive with a coat?

Depending on the time of year in which we are, the General Directorate of Traffic gives us advice and reminds us of the rule that orders road travel.

This helps us refresh our memory, thus making us safer while traveling and, also, getting rid of more than one fine.

Now what we have to do, with the polar cold and with dozens of roads saturated by snow, is give relevant advice on how to drive in cold weather, in winter and with a thermal sensation of -10º in many parts of the country.

The colors of the #snow ❄️in #traffic🟢 At 100 km / h maximum on the motorway / highway and 80 in the rest. Trucks on the right.🟡 Maximum 60 km / h. Trucks forbidden 🔴 Only with chains or winter tires. 30 km / h maximum ⚫ Traffic prohibited. pic.twitter.com/tS0eqT6Z9t – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) December 2, 2021

To begin with, the DGT reminds us of the colors that we must take into account when it snows. Since the roads can have a green, yellow, red and black flag (like on the beach).

This means each:

🟢 At a maximum of 100 km / h on the motorway / highway and 80 on the rest. Trucks on the right. 🟡 Maximum 60 km / h. Trucks are prohibited. 🔴 Only with chains or winter tires. 30 km / h maximum. ⚫ Circulation prohibited.

Following these tips, the DGT has not stopped reminding us that when we travel, we should not wear coats. Not if we drive. So the normal thing is that when we get to the car bulky coats or other large garments we leave them in the trunk.

As much as we are cold for a few minutes, until the car heater starts working, wearing bulky coats can impede the normal movement of our limbs, putting us in danger in case of any sudden movement on the road.

The DGT has shared a series of tips that help drivers learn to drive with greater caution and avoid the most common accidents.

In addition to the fact that coats do not help the belt do its job, because it does not allow it to fit well to the body, being dangerous in the event of an accident.

Although there are no regulations that go against coats while driving, traffic officers can interpret that they prevent optimal driving, so they could impose a sanction if necessary.

For this reason, from the DGT, they recommend that the coat, always in the trunk, for our safety.