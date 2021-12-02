If you’ve ever wondered if you pass through a place with a lot of speeding tickets, now you can find out. It is surprising that only 3 out of 10 are in the capital of the country.

Nobody likes to be fined. It is one of those things that feel bad and many of them are successfully resorted to. Although if we have been caught exceeding the speed limit, it is very possible that we deserve it.

From Autobild they echo the list with the radars that have received the most fines in the country. The truth is that the number is really high and the area where they are put the most is in Andalusia, more specifically in Malaga.

They have put 48,771 fines at kilometer 246 of the A-7. Beating Madrid and Valencia with this sum. In fact, Andalusia is the Autonomous Community that has the most penalties, with 21% of the total.

ProvinceCarreteraKilómetroMultasMálagaA-724648.771ValenciaAP-747847.771MadridA-41337.316MálagaA-725634.317SevillaSE-301033.163MurciaRM-191730.617ValenciaV-31530.107CuencaA-315629.302Madrid.8

It is curious that of the 1,000 radars that are distributed throughout the Spanish geography, 50 of these devices are those that have imposed 38.25% of the total fines processed in 2020 for speeding.

The radars on the list are the ones that have been used the most, but their work has been expanded in 2020. The first place, the Malaga radar, imposed almost 14,000 fines in 2019, but their number multiplied the following year, as we have seen in the table.

It is curious knowing that it was the year of the pandemic and that there were far fewer displacements than usual.

Although not all radars have increased their range of fines, there have been others that have reduced the number. Such a case is that of the Valencia and Cuenca radars (5th and 6th place respectively) that have gone from exceeding 46,000 in 2019 to not reaching 31,000 in 2020.

26 more radars will be placed in the country. It is done, as always, with the aim of improving vigilance on Spanish roads, although it will also allow to catch more drivers who break the rules.

Surely there will be a higher volume of fines thanks to the new radars, but hopefully those who are sanctioned will learn their lesson and not go over the speed limit again.