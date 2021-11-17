We have a treasure hidden inside our head, and how we take care of it will depend on its performance in a few decades …

Many people, even doctors, they compare the brain to a computer. And like our PC, if we do not update it, we let it fill with viruses or we treat it badly, over time it stops working, or it does it in slow motion.

Our brain is the most valuable organ we have, but we do not always give it the love it deserves.

exist five everyday habits that damage our brain, literally, as the website Eat This, not that! Not only do they destroy neurons, but they make it even get smaller … seriously!

They are habits that are socialized, and that sometimes we do not see them as harmful.

But if they stay in time, will take their toll in middle age, and it will seriously affect our quality of life.

Drink alcohol

We know that the alcohol it affects our organs in different ways. It is the worst enemy of the liver, but now it has also been discovered that literally … Shrink the brain!

Several studies dating back to 2007 showed that drinking more than two glasses a day in men, and one in women, reduces brain volume. And with it, the number of neurons.

Drink a lot of coffee

In recent times, coffee has lost its bad reputation, to the point that modern studies show that drinking one or two cups of coffee a day is good for your health: reduces the appearance of cancers and heart attacks, as well as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Nevertheless if you drink more than 6 cups a day 53% increases the chance of suffer from dementia, and reduces the volume of the brainaccording to a study in a sample of 400,000 Australians.

Smoke

The tobacco damages the lungs, but also brain.

A single cigarette a day is enough to reduce cognitive ability, and a daily pack reduces critical thinking and memory by 2%.

Sedentary life

According to a recent study of this year on more than 1,500 elderly people, do moderate exercisesuch as walking, climbing stairs, dancing, or gardening, delays brain aging for four years.

It was compared with people who led sedentary lives without exercise.

A lot of stress

Moderate stress is a self defense of our body, but continuous or chronic stress can destroy it.

A 2018 study showed that high levels of stress cause memory loss and brain shrinkage even in young people, under 50 years.

So now you know, reduce these everyday habits, or eliminate them completely, and you will have a healthier brain, which will take longer to age.