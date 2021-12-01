Studio Revolution Software, creators of the popular series Broken sword, and the French publisher Microids, are pleased to announce that Beyond a Steel Sky is now available in Europe for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles.

From Charles Cecil, series creator Broken sword, with artistic direction by Dave Gibbons, legendary cartoonist of comics behind Watchmen, Beyond A Steel Sky is the spiritual successor to the classic Beneath a Steel Sky.

Discover the fascinating world of Union City with the new Beyond a Steel Sky console launch trailer!

The console versions of the game feature new enhancements, including 4K resolution on the PlayStation 5 versions and many gameplay enhancements such as controller shake.

Beyond a Steel Sky is presented as a thrilling story of loyalty and redemption set in a haunting and terrifying world of AI-powered social control. Set a decade after the events of the first game, Beyond a Steel Sky immerses players once again in the captivating Union City, a dystopian cyberpunk city full of mysterious and sinister secrets.

With the impressive art style of Dave Gibbons comics, the game is a hugely ambitious adventure that redefines the genre by allowing the player to subvert the world, populated by AI-powered characters, with interesting solutions to puzzles emerging from his actions.

“I am very excited that Beyond a Steel Sky is now released for consoles, courtesy of Microids. We have had the opportunity to improve the game substantially and I am delighted with the result. After the critical acclaim in previous formats, I can’t wait to hear the response from console gamers, whether they are new to the series or fans of the original. ” says Charles Cecil, founder and CEO of Revolution Software.

You can see the launch trailer in the following LINK.

Features: A Fascinating Sci-Fi World – An adventure set in a dynamic world populated by stubborn characters driven by motivations that the player can subvert. Combined with a unique hacking tool, multiple solutions to puzzles emerge from the player’s choices. An exciting story full of humor: Unravel dark conspiracies, defeat a terrifying antagonist in this dramatic and humorous cyberpunk thriller that explores contemporary themes: social control, artificial intelligence and total surveillance. A Unique 3D Comic Art Style – A beautifully detailed comic book-style world from the mind of legendary comic book artist Dave Gibbons. Clever Puzzles – Clever puzzles intertwine with an intriguing dramatic narrative to deliver a compelling gameplay experience.

Check out the Beyond a Steel Book and Utopia Editions of the game, available now!

BEYOND A STEEL SKY BOOK EDITION: Exclusive Steelbook® with comic book illustrations by Dave Gibbons. The game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch consoles. The original soundtrack of the game (digital format). Sticker sheet. BEYOND A STEEL SKY UTOPÍA EDITION:

The Utopia Edition includes, in addition to all the items available in Beyond a Steel Book Edition:

Unique collector’s box. An exclusive lamp with hologram. Mini book of illustrations of 50 pages. 5 holographic announcement cards. Interchangeable identification plates (key ring and necklace). A pin. 2 XXL Premium stickers.