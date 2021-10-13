The study Revolution Software and the editor Microids are pleased to unveil a development journal of Beyond a Steel Sky, which explores the art style of the game. From the hand of Charles Cecil, creator of the series Broken sword, and with the artistic direction of Dave Gibbons, legendary comic book artist behind Watchmen, Beyond a Steel Sky is the spiritual successor of the classic Beneath a Steel Sky, launched more than two decades ago. The game will launch on November 30 on consoles PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

In this new Dev Diary, the art directors Dave Gibbons and Sucha Singh detail the artistic intent and process behind Beyond a Steel Sky. “What we’ve done is give it a comic book look, because we thought it was really appropriate for the game,” explains Dave Gibbons. To achieve this strong comic book style, Revolution wrote a custom cell shader tool, ToonToy, that emulates Dave’s hand-drawn comic book style in real time. In addition to achieving an aesthetic goal, this visual style helps focus your gaze on key objects in the background that are important to gameplay.

You can see the development diary in the following LINK.

The game’s visual design grew out of close collaboration between Dave Gibbons and the Revolution Software art team, through a fruitful iterative process in which each drew on the expertise of the other, both technically and artistically. “It is a very fluid process, which also provides very fast feedback. I can do a couple dozen pictures and get feedback that day, ”adds Dave.

Of course, some aspects of Beyond a Steel Sky’s art style are inspired by Beneath a Steel Sky, with numerous references to the previous game. But newcomers won’t need to have played the original to enjoy Beyond. Both sets of fans will be happy, ”says Sucha Singh.

Main features of the game:

A fascinating science fiction world. An adventure set in a dynamic world, populated by willful characters driven by motivations that the player can subvert. Combined with a unique hacking tool, multiple solutions to the puzzles arise from the player’s choices.

An exciting and humorous story. Uncover dark conspiracies, defeat a terrifying antagonist in this dramatic and humorous cyberpunk thriller that explores contemporary themes: social control, AI and total surveillance.

A unique 3D comic art style. A beautifully detailed, comic book-style world from the mind of legendary comic book artist Dave Gibbons.

Ingenious puzzles. Clever puzzles intertwine with intriguing dramatic narrative to deliver a compelling gameplay experience.

Check out the Steel Book and Utopia editions of Beyond a Steel Sky!

The Beyond a Steel Book Edition contains: An exclusive Steelbook® with comic book illustrations by Dave Gibbons The game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch Original game soundtrack (digital format) One set of stickers The Utopia Edition contains: A unique collector’s box An exclusive hologram lamp An exclusive Steelbook® with comic book illustrations by Dave Gibbons A 50-page Mini Art Book The game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S , Xbox One or Nintendo Switch Original game soundtrack (digital format) 5 holo-ad cards Interchangeable dog tags (keychain and necklace) One set of stickers One enamel pin 2 Premium XXL stickers