October is a very important month for the iconic Bianca Marroquin, who in addition to celebrating 20 years in the Broadway play Chicago, takes on a new challenge by playing the role of Velma Kelly for the first time and saying goodbye to her beloved Roxy Hart, whom she played for more than a decade.

Bianca is the first Mexican to succeed on Broadway, HELLO! USES She had the opportunity to interview her and she confessed to us that she feels very grateful to be back on the stage that she missed so much for more than 18 months.

Marroquín came to the United States 20 years ago without knowing that he would become an icon of the theater and a source of inspiration for many Latinos, he tells us that the road has not been easy, but he shows that it is possible with discipline and passion.

Currently, the 3 protagonists of the play Chicago are Latino and at some point he shared the stage with Jaime Camil as Billy flynn and little by little that “glass ceiling” that existed has been breaking.

When we asked him about how he feels about playing Velma Kelly, he told us that he considers her a gift from life, although he is still nostalgic for Roxy Hart, whom he considers his blessing. With this opportunity, Bianca says she is ready to get out of her comfort zone, she considers Velma to be a much more physically challenging role, since it requires a lot of concentration and precise movements.

As part of the celebrations for the end of Hispanic Heritage Month, “Chicago” will offer a function dedicated to VIVA Broadway, a program of which it has been an ambassador for more than 10 years, the staging is also celebrating, after 25 years it’s still a Broadway classic.

Bianca wants to stay close to her audience and has a special show called “Where are you” at The Green Room 42 in New York.

An intimate staging, with a repertoire that encompasses various rhythms, genres and styles. As a dancer, singer and actress, Bianca can’t help but take her rhythms and movements seriously. It is an emotional, heartfelt, comical and exciting journey about what you have learned, achieved, lost and gained throughout your life.

