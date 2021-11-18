It is no secret to anyone that the life of the famous Telemundo host, Adamari López, has been quite hard and complicated, because at 50 years of age, she has had to face several obstacles.

Throughout her artistic career, the Puerto Rican won the love-hate of viewers thanks to her great talent, as she continues to be remembered for her roles as a villain in soap operas.

Melodramas like “Amigas y Rivales”, “Locura de amor” and “Bajo la reiendas del amor” are some of the telenovelas that he made in Mexico, which catapulted his career.

However, breast cancer forced her to withdraw momentarily from the TV forums and start a battle alongside her husband at the time, the singer Luis Fonsi.

Emerging victorious from her illness, fate would put a hard test on her as the Puerto Rican singer decided to leave her for being an “incomplete” woman having lost a breast.

The actress has been dealing with her weight for several years. Photo: IG / adamarilopez

After therapies, her heart healed and fate would put the choreographer of Spanish origin, Toni Costa, on the path with whom she lasted 11 years and had little Alaïa.

Throughout her relationship with her daughter’s father, the actress had several ups and downs in her health, and one of the aspects that most mortified her was the physical one, because no matter how much she exercised and had a good diet, she could not go down, but that is in the past.

Adamari is in one of her best stages and this is demonstrated in HOLA USA magazine. Photo: HELLO

The new era of Adamari López

And it is that 2021 has become one of the best for the host of “Hoy día”, because despite the fact that her relationship with the Spanish came to an end, both professionally and personally.

It was at the beginning of May when the driver surprised everyone by sharing that she would separate from the father of her son for irreconcilable causes, but the love and respect will continue for the good of their daughter.

The driver is in one of her best stages. Photo: HELLO

And the fact is that being single has done the “Chaparrita de oro” quite well because at 50 years old she looks better than ever because her physical transformation has left more than one with their mouths open.

The star of the famous Spanish-speaking network appeared on the cover of the magazine “HOLA! USA ”wearing sexy swimsuits that settled her slim figure.

López has confessed that the well-being of his daughter is his highest priority. Photo: HELLO

“Emotionally, physically and spiritually I feel much stronger, much better and I continue working to be well and provide a great future for my daughter”, López.

Like a true “Diva” the Puerto Rican appeared in the famous publication looking like never before: strong, empowered, fabulous and happy in swimsuits and tiny skirts, where she shared each of the stages of this new life.

At 50 years old, the star looks better than any teenager. Photo: HELLO

Throughout the interview, the star shared some details of her transformation, which has been going on for 17 years, was the one in which she suffered from cancer, up to a terrible “flu” three years ago that put her on the brink of death.

Alaïa’s mother also took a moment to share what her relationship with her ex-partner is like, her exercise routines, as well as her six-year-old daughter’s reaction to her parents’ separation.

Since her separation, she has positioned herself as one of the most sought-after single women. Photo: HELLO

However, what has surprised the most is how good the Puerto Rican looks, because without a doubt her physical transformation and singleness have done her quite well.

