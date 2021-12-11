12/11/2021 at 18:30 CET

.

Betis and Real Sociedad meet this Sunday at the Sevillian Benito Villamarín in a clash with touches of bidding of applicants to be in the noblest positions of the LaLiga classification, in which the locals have sneaked in their own right and have lost something of bellows in the last days the pupils of Imanol Sheriff.

Those of the chilean Manuel Pellegrini They reach third place with 30 points after their consecutive victories against Elche, Levante and, above all, the last prestigious victory achieved at the Camp Nou against the downcast Barcelona (0-1), which has increased the faith of the Verdiblancos in his game and his options to stay on top.

In contrast, the Donostiarras face the clash after three games without winning after doing it in Pamplona on November 7, which has led them to add a point out of nine possible, the one achieved against Valencia in Anoeta (0-0), and to go down to fifth place in the table with 29 points, just one behind Betis.

In addition, both teams arrive at the event after two finals of different signs in the last day of the group stage of the Europa League, brilliant in the realistic case against the Dutch PSV (3-0) and not so much in the Verdiblanco for their defeat against Celtic Glasgow (3-2), which has been able to have the positive reading of avoiding the defensive imbalances that caused it in the future.

The main novelty in the eleventh of Pellegrini It will be the return of the most decisive player in his schemes, the French international Nabil Fekir, who will return physically very fresh after three games without playing due to suspension, two in the Europa League and the last league match at the Camp Nou.

Along with the ex-realist Sergio Canales, Fekir will be the artery through which Betic football flows in the midpoint along with two other attackers with a past at Real, the Malaga player Juanmi Jimenez, in a state of grace (5 goals in the last three league games), and the Brazilian Willian jose, that they would face off with their former teammates, despite the scoring night of Borja Iglesias placeholder image at the European rendezvous in Glasgow.

It does not seem that another ex-realist, the Chilean goal, can return to eleven Claudio Bravo, who is still not one hundred percent after overcoming an injury, with which the Portuguese would continue in the goal Rui Silva, with a defense with the wings Hector Bellerín Y Alex Moreno, and on the axis Marc bartra after its exhibition at the Camp Nou and Victor Ruiz.

None of the four started on Thursday, while the work of containment in the media will fall on the life insurance that the Argentine represents Guido Rodriguez, accompanied by the Mexican Andrew Saved -both reserved against Celtic-, although the Portuguese could repeat William Carvalho, who was in the eleven in Glasgow.

Real Sociedad, with the impulse of its brilliant victory against PSV Eindhoven in Europe, will try this Sunday to recover the ground lost in the last days, but it will need the goal it has abandoned in LaLiga if it wants to insist on the third place of Betis.

The Donostiarras, after a magical European night, are now focused on a domestic competition in which they have lost 4 positions in just 3 league games, settled with a draw and two defeats, the last one very clear against Real Madrid (0- two).

Bailiff who has doubts about Mikel merino Y David Silva, fresh from injury, has a Mikel Oyarzabal grown after scoring 2 goals for the Dutch and has found solutions in midfield with a central Igor Zubeldia outstanding in his readjustment to more advanced positions.

Benito Villamarín is not bad at the txuri urdin team in recent seasons: they won 2-3 in 2017 and 0-3 last season, in addition to also counting a draw in 2018, a more than positive balance in a reunion match.

Players who also triumphed at Real shine in Betis, such as Sergio Canales, Juanmi Jimenez and the last to arrive, the Brazilian Willian jose, who still belongs to the San Sebastian club and who will want to vindicate himself.

There may be changes in defense, the line that is moving the most Sheriff when there is a European week, with options for Gorosabel Y Diego Rico to return to the starting eleven. Even in goal, with the Australian Matew ryan, there could be alternatives.