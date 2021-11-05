

The Justice Department stressed that the new voting law in Texas violates the right to vote for minorities.

Photo: Sergio Flores / .

The Biden Administration is suing the state of Texas over the voting law that were promoted in September and will take effect on December 2 due to the restrictions that are applied.

The United States Department of Justice was tasked with filing the lawsuit in federal court on Thursday, alleging that the law has several provisions that will disenfranchise Texas citizens, NPR reported.

Justice officials allege that the law has several provisions that restrict the right to vote to people with limited English proficiency, with disabilities, old age, members of the Army and citizens outside the country.

“These vulnerable voters already face barriers at the polls”the Justice Department said. “SB1 will exacerbate the challenges they face in exercising their fundamental right to vote.”

For his part, the Attorney General of the State of Texas, Ken Paxon, defended the bill claiming that it is excellent and very necessary to guarantee that Texas has safe and transparent elections, having this as a personal priority, and ended his message saying: “I’ll see you in court, Biden!”

Biden is coming after Texas for SB1, our recently enacted election integrity law. It’s a great and a much-needed bill. Ensuring Texas has safe, secure, and transparent elections is a top priority of mine. I will see you in court, Biden! #ElectionIntegrity https://t.co/3A6FgzX3hw – Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 4, 2021

The Justice Department also raised concerns about provisions in Texas law adding new rules and restrictions on what assistance voters with disabilities can receive at the polls.

In addition, the Biden Administration challenges changes state legislators made to vote-by-mail. Federal officials said the new identification requirements would disenfranchise eligible voters.

“SB1 requires the rejection of written materials necessary to vote based on errors or omissions that are not important in determining a voter’s qualification to vote or vote by mail,” the lawsuit says.

The Justice Department also highlighted the Texas state’s record of passing laws that discriminate against vulnerable communities, including people with disabilities and minorities.

“The history of the state of Texas of official voting-related discrimination against its disadvantaged citizens is long-standing and well-documented.. Federal intervention has been necessary to eliminate numerous devices used intentionally to restrict minority voting in Texas, ”the department said.

