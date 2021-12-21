

The Biden Administration urges the population to get vaccinated.

Photo: Samuel Corum / .

While the Omicron variant may pose a disease risk for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, The Government of President Joe Biden recalls that these people will hardly end up in hospital or die from the contagion, unlike those who have not obtained any immunization.

“Unvaccinated people are at high risk of contracting COVID-19, becoming seriously ill and even dying,” warned a senior White House official in a call with journalists.

As coronavirus cases increase nationwide With a daily average of almost 20,000 new infections in recent days, the Biden Administration urged people without a vaccine to do so, as the only way to protect themselves from the new variant that is more contagious than Delta.

“Yes OK cases among vaccinated people will likely increase Because Ómicron is more transmissible, the evidence to date is that their cases will probably be mild, “he said.

The official added that the actions that President Biden will announce this Tuesday are focused on people without vaccines, so that they do not saturate the health system. This is because despite the fact that almost 73% of American adults are fully vaccinated, there are millions of people without a dose.

“Today’s actions will mitigate the impact that unvaccinated people have on our health care system,” the official acknowledged. “It will (also) increase access to free tests and they will get more vaccines to keep people safe and our schools and economy open.”

It was recalled that vaccines are free and every day about a million doses are received for boosters, in addition to being accessible at 90,000 points.

It was also recalled that the use of the mask will continue to be essential against the pandemic, in addition to enlisting more medical resources to be deployed if necessary.

“Federal emergency medical teams are ready to respond to sudden increases in cases across the country,” it added.

Medical aid on high alert

Biden Administration to Mobilize 1,000 Additional Troops to Deploy to Hospitals that are saturated by cases of COVID-19, among doctors, nurses, paramedics and other medical personnel, who will be ready in January and February in necessary.

Federal medical personnel are being deployed immediately to several key states: Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont.

It consists of six emergency response teams, with more than 100 clinical and paramedical staff members.

There are also directions to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to activate additional staff for the National Response Coordination Center (NRCC). That includes securing available beds.

New Emergency Medical Facilities Planned in Shreveport, Louisiana; Baltimore, Maryland, and expanded intensive care units in Fresno, California.

“FEMA is ready to deploy hundreds of ambulances and emergency medical teams so that, if a hospital fills up, they can transport patients to beds in other facilities,” he said.

This is in addition to the fact that 30 paramedics are heading to New Hampshire, 30 to Vermont and 20 to Arizona, as well as a deployment of 30 ambulances to New York and 8 to Maine.

Other key actions

The Biden Administration has equipment ready in the National Stockpile and strategies about to be implemented:

>> Hundreds of millions of N-95 masks.

>> Billions of gloves.

>> Tens of millions of robes.

>> More than 100,000 fans ready to be shipped where required.

>> 330 fans were sent to states like Indiana, Michigan, Maine and New Hampshire.

>> There will be new federal testing sites across the country, starting in New York.

>> 500 million free trials will be distributed and a new website will be created to receive them at home.

>> There will be new vaccination clinics emerging.