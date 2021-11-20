

Rittenhouse received a controversial not guilty ruling on Friday.

WASHINGTON – The president of the United States, Joe Biden, admitted this Friday his “anger” and “concern” for the judicial sentence for which Kyle Rittenhouse has been exonerated, who killed two protesters in Wisconsin, but asked the public to express their opinion “peacefully” on the controversial ruling.

In a statement published by the White House, Biden echoed the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted this Friday by a jury of the charges he faced for killing two young men in August 2020, when he was 17 years old, during the riots. in Kenosha, in the state of Wisconsin, in a highly politicized case that has turned the accused into a symbol for Trumpism.

“While the Kenosha verdict may provoke many Americans, myself included, feelings of anger and concern, we must admit that the jury has spokenBiden said.

And given the possibility of protests over this court ruling, he urged everyone to “express their views peacefully and in line with the rule of law.”

“Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy,” said Biden, who confirmed that he has spoken with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, and stressed that federal and state authorities are in contact to be prepared. any response to the ruling in this controversial case.

“I have offered the governor support and all the assistance he needs to ensure safety. “he added.

In the statement, Biden also He said that his campaign commitment to unite the American people persists even though he knows that he cannot “heal” the country’s wounds “overnight”.

“I remain resolute in my promise to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated with equality, fairness and dignity under the law,” he concluded.

