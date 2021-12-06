The president of United States, Joe biden, and its Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin will hold a video call this Tuesday, December 7, in the midst of a crisis in bilateral relations and concern about what seems to be an imminent invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The spokesperson for Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed plans for the call from Saturday and said it will take place in the afternoon.

The meeting will take place just five months after their first face-to-face meeting, held on June 16 in Geneva. However, on this occasion the videoconference will take place behind closed doors and will not be transmitted by any means of communication.

These are expected to be the 3 key points of their meeting:

Tensions in Ukraine

Both leaders will meet this Tuesday to try to smooth things over on an issue that keeps the international community anguished: the increase in Russian troops in the ukrainian border, the neighboring country with whom Russia has had a conflict since the invasion of Crimea in 2014.

And it is that according to a document of the US intelligence service, obtained by the newspaper The Washington Post, Moscow plans to increase its military presence to 175,000 soldiers with the goal of invading Ukraine in early 2022.

The Kremlin rejected these versions and denied the content of this document. But the truth is that in recent weeks, Moscow has mobilized its troops to the border with this country, while concern is present in Washington.

President Joe biden He assured that he will make it “very, very difficult” for Russia if it aspires to invade Ukraine and said that it will not accept “any red line from anyone”, referring to the demands made by Moscow.

The expansion of NATO to Russian borders

Ukraine’s plans to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Yet the European Union They have angered Russia, who has launched threats should this country be admitted to the alliance.

Putin demands guarantees that the military coalition will not expand towards Russian borders and a promise that certain types of weapons will not be deployed in countries close to Russia, including Ukraine.

Security guarantees

As revealed by Peskov, the leaders are also expected to address the Russian president’s initiative on security guarantees to avoid “unnecessary conflict” on the western borders.

On November 18, President Putin asked the Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, get from the West security guarantees for the country. Putin stressed that Russia does not seek conflicts on its western borders and demanded credible and lasting guarantees from NATO countries.

Likewise, it was reported that among other main issues in the dialogue between leaders, the situation in Afghanistan, Iran and Libya could be included.

