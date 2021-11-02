11/02/2021 at 11:14 CET

Rosa Maria Sanchez

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, already has at least one first affectionate photo with the US president, Joe biden. In the minutes prior to the first working session of the G-20 leaders at the Rome summit held this Saturday and Sunday, the cameras of the pool of photographers have been able to capture some photos of the brief formal greeting between the two leaders in the that you see them will smile.

The greeting took place shortly before President Sánchez took his seat at the great round table of the plenary of the G20 summit where, in alphabetical order, Spain has to sit between the leaders of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the representative of South Africa.

After the fiasco of the few brief seconds in which both leaders managed to greet each other in June, in Brussels, this Saturday’s greeting in Rome has not been much broader, but it has been more affectionate in front of the cameras. However, the Spanish delegation hopes to be able to maintain a greater exchange between the two presidents in the course of the ‘mini-summit’ on the breakdown of the world supply and energy chain called by Biden himself and to which 15 leaders have been invited; Sánchez, among them.

Spain attends the summit of the 20 main developed and emerging economies as a permanent guest country. Among the anecdotes of the successive summits, the details of the greetings between the leaders usually find a place, such as when former President Trump seemed to send Sánchez down at the Osaka summit (2019)

Within the framework of this summit in Rome, President Sánchez plans to participate in the three planned plenary meetings, as well as develop a dozen bilateral meetings.

In the morning of this saturday, Sánchez has already met with the directors of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, and of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Saturday’s agenda also includes bilateral meetings for Sánchez with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudea, OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann, Argentine President Alberto Fernández and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.