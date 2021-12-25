

It will be Joe and Jill Biden’s first Christmas as a presidential couple.

Photo: Alex Wong / .

WASHINGTON – The president of the United States, Joe Biden, and the first lady, Jill, visited a children’s hospital this Friday, Christmas Eve to encourage children who have not been able to return home.

It’s traditional for first ladies to visit the National Children’s Hospital in Washington during the holidays, but Biden’s presence took patients, their families and medical staff by surprise.

This is the first time in history that a US president has joined this Christmas tradition, the White House explained to the press.

This morning, the First Lady and I stopped by the Children’s National Hospital to spread a little holiday cheer. We hope everyone has a happy, healthy, and safe holiday season. pic.twitter.com/5eBIDRgptp – President Biden (@POTUS) December 24, 2021

Upon arrival, the presidential couple entered a room where a group of children, including one in a wheelchair, they were spread over three tables doing crafts.

“Hi, how are you?” Biden greeted the little boy in a wheelchair, named Samuel. The president stopped to talk with other children, bending down and reviewing their drawings and crafts.

One of the little ones said his name was Beau and Biden immediately explained that this is the same name that one of his grandchildren has and that his son had., who died in 2015 when he was 46 from a brain tumor.

Meanwhile, the first lady told another little one that there is now a new pet in the White House: a German Shepherd puppy named Commander.

“He was eating my slippers this morning,” joked Jill, who has been a teacher for more than 40 years and continues to teach at a college in Alexandria, Virginia, near Washington.

After talking to the children, the presidential couple got on a stage with the red floor and sat under a huge Christmas tree, at whose feet were crowded various gifts.

The first lady read the children’s book “Frozen Olaf’s Night Before Christmas”, starring Olaf, an innocent and friendly summer-loving snowman who first appeared in the feature film “Frozen, the kingdom of ice ”(2013).

While Jill Biden read the story, the children sat on the floor listening to her.

Tradition leading first ladies to visit Washington National Children’s Hospital started with Bess Truman, the wife of Harry S. Truman (1945-1953), who also read a book to the little ones.

Joe and Jill Biden will spend their first Christmas as US President and First Lady in the White House.

They will break with the tradition of going to the US Virgin Islands, in the Caribbean, something they had been doing with the rest of their family since 2008.

