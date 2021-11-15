President Joe biden arrives with three goals up his sleeve in his first one-on-one meeting with the president of China, Xi Jinping, which will be virtual, after telephone conversations.

“President Biden will explain his approach to China … seeking that the talks are substantial, not just symbolic,” said a White House official in a call with reporters about the meeting that will be this Monday at 7:45 pm ET.

Added that President Biden will build on his previous relationship with Jinping, when he was vice president in the Barack Obama Administration, which could facilitate dialogue when tackling complicated issues.

He pointed out that the second objective of the meeting will be to discuss areas of divergence.

“The president will be quite clear about the areas of concern.“Said the official, who mentioned some stocks in Taiwan, corporate practices, technology and the way China approaches cyberspace.

The third objective is to find what he called “potential alignments,” that is, common ground that they can develop, without specifying whether that includes anything about national security or weapons.

The official said that the president Biden seeks to agree with the Chinese president that the competition between the two powers does not lead to conflicts, as has happened in the last four years.

“That competition does not lead to conflict … We want competition to continue … Avoid misunderstandings,” said the advisor.

He specified that there will be no particular agreement expected, if not a first step.

“It seeks to establish the routes of the road,” he emphasized. “There is not going to be a specific agreement, this is a first step towards it.”

He acknowledged that there have been different meetings with the diplomatic and expert teams of both nations.

“Intense competition requires intense diplomacy,” said the adviser on President Biden’s position. “We know that the United States is going to compete with China for a long period of time.”

A different time

The relationship between China and the United States faced moments of greatest tension during the government of the president Donald trump that sparked a trade war.

Although he has been critical of the position of China and their military areas have expressed concern Due to its technological advance in weapons of mass use, the Biden Administration believes that there is room for a stable path without major conflicts.

“Our countries are at different times in which we were … we are thinking of maintaining a stable agreement between two competing countries, that we face issues that we consider essential,” said the advisor.

He acknowledged that the relationship between the two nations “is complex,” but the US is not only seeking stability for itself, but for the world stage.

“We are looking for a favorable atmosphere for us and our partners and we are aiming for that goal,” he insisted. “President Biden is aware that competition between the two nations has global implications and as a global leader he takes that seriously. “

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also expected to attend the meeting.

The meeting of both leaders takes place after the joint agreement on the environment announced by their two governments and climate change is expected to be a constant approach in the negotiations.