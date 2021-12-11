

Damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky.

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration in the state of Kentucky on Saturday in order to accelerate federal aid to deal with damage caused by storms and tornadoes that have devastated a good part of this territory.

As reported by the White House in a statement, the president’s statement is authorizing the Department of the Interior and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all efforts to alleviate the damage caused for this natural catastrophe, and to implement urgent measures of assistance.

The federal government thus authorizes them to act in the most damaged counties of the state.

Specifically FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide of the necessary equipment and resources to alleviate the most urgent damages and to take protective measures. All of this will be done with funding that will be 75 percent federal.

In another statement, the White House confirmed that Biden has spoken with the governors of Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee, the three most affected states, to express his condolences for the lives lost and for the damage caused in their territories.

The president asked the governors to inform him directly of the help they need.

At least 70 people have died and many more are still missing after the series of tornadoes that has affected at least six states in the eastern United States.

Tornadoes have almost completely wiped out the town of Mayfieldin Kentucky, where the search for victims continues, including those trapped in a candle factory.

The search for survivors also continues in the Amazon warehouse that collapsed on Friday night after the passage of a tornado, and in which at least two people have died, while there are an unknown number of missing.

And in Arkansas at least one person died and several more were trapped in a nursing home when a tornado hit the building late Friday, local media reported.

