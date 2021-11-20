

A protester advocates for peace from outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, where a jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty in the trial against him.

Photo: Nathan Howard / .

As usual, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and his predecessor, Donald Trump, expressed conflicting opinions in the wake of the not guilty verdict in favor of Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of killing two protesters and leaving another injured in the racial protests. in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting attack on Jacob Blake.

The president exhausted his “Anger and concern” over the verdict in which a 12-member jury unanimously found 18-year-old Rittenhouse not guilty of the five charges against him included first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

“While the Kenosha verdict may cause many Americans, including myself, feelings of anger and concern, we must admit that the jury has spoken,” Biden stated.

In anticipation of protests in various cities in the United States As a result of the decision in the trial that began two weeks ago, the Democrat asked the citizens to do so peacefully.

“I urge everyone to express their opinions in a peaceful manner, in accordance with the rule of law,” added Biden in the statement, in which he also considered that violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy.

The president added that he has established communication with the governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, in case he needs security reinforcements.

“I have offered the governor support and all the assistance he needs to ensure safety“Biden added.

Since the beginning of the week, some 500 members of the National Guard were activated to intervene in the event that altercations are reported due to the political nature of the case.

For its part, Trump celebrated the jury’s determination on the grounds that the young man acted in self-defense.

“Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse on being found not guilty of all charges, “Trump said in a statement. “If what happened is not self-defense, nothing is!”

Rittenhouse, a renowned “Trump player”, burst into tears when he heard yesterday that a jury found him not guilty of the five charges against him for shoot his AR-15 rifle in August 2020 at the victims who allegedly persecuted him in the middle of a protest against police brutality and racism in that city.

Rittenhouse’s fatalities were identified as Joseph Rosenbaum, 36; and Anthony Huber, 26.

Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, was injured.

As a result of the incident in which officers shot Blake in the back about seven times and sparked protests in Kenosha, the African-American ended up paraplegic.

After knowing the outcome of the judicial process, protests were reported in several cities such as New York, Portland and Chicago.