Democratic Senator Joe Manchin (West Virginia) sent the president’s Build Back Better (BBB – Rebuild Better) agenda to intensive therapy Joe biden, of which the president and the Democratic Party tried to hold on for the November 8 elections and try to maintain control of Congress.

“Things can change in a year. If the Build Back Better agenda is approved, they can change the scenario“Said Will Ragland, senior director of research at the Center for American Progress (CAP).

In case the Democrats can’t resurrect that $ 1.75 trillion social spending project, Republicans will have enough weapons to seek control of the House of Representatives, the Senate or both; while, in their own internal battles, the moderates of the Republican Party could lose ground to the movement of the former president Donald trump, so an electoral victory would mean a real opportunity to return in 2024.

Democrats are clear about the importance of the BBB agenda. In an interview with this newspaper in October, the representative Ruben Gallego (Arizona), president of the BOLD PAC Hispanic Caucus Committee, recognized that this investment plan for families, children and workers would be a clear weapon to promote achievements of his party.

“It depends on what happens with the Build Back Better agenda, it is one hundred percent certain that the Latino community will benefit when it is implemented,” he said. “We are the working class of the United States, we are the people who continued to work … when there were quarantines it was Latinos who continued to work, they went to restaurants, to stores, to farms, to meatpacking factories.”

Last November, Republican Glenn Youngkin’s triumph as governor of Virginia sparked red flags in the White House. A senior official acknowledged to . that voters could easily see “inaction” and become frustrated.

“If voters are frustrated by inaction, the obvious answer is to be more decisive and pass bills.”said that official.

Back then the $ 1.2 Billion Infrastructure Law it had not been approved. His vote occurred at the beginning of November in the House of Representatives. Although it is a triumph for President Biden, having been a bipartisan project, it is also a triumph for Republicans, who will be able to show it off in the November elections. And we return to the first scenario: the failure of the BBB agenda as the prelude to the Democratic electoral defeat.

“What is coming, as happened in the government of (Barack) Obama, is that the Democrats lose control of Congress”said Carlos Aguasaco, associate professor of Latin American Cultural Studies and vice president of the Department of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences at CUNY City College. “(The Democrats) have to improve their level of communication, make sure that they communicate better the things that they have achieved to return to a sense of normality, of common sense.”

Warned that Former President Trump’s movement, now known as Save America, will remain strongBut electoral processes could be a more local affair, as was the case in Virginia.

“If we think about the last five years we see that this is a symptom of the disorder, of the schizophrenia that we are experiencing and that politics becomes a local issue and that at the local level we are seeing more of these radicalizations,” he warned.

Activists pressure Congress to pass laws to ensure the right to vote. / PHOTO: Kevin Dietsch / .

Electoral laws

Although it seems that they are losing, in reality the Republicans maintain some control in the legislative agenda and take advantage of the divisions of the Democrats. The minority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) chooses its battles well and is expected to keep the blocking of the John Lewis Freedom to Vote and Voting Rights bills. They haven’t even given Democrats a chance to debate the plan.

Meanwhile, Republicans advance with laws that are considered restrictive, since As of June, 28 laws had been passed in 17 states that made it difficult for voters to vote in 2021according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law.

The academic Carlos Aguasaco indicated that these types of laws contribute to radicalization.

“We see how the republican states seek to expand the shares in the vote, a way of restricting access to the vote,” he warned. “When access to the polls is restricted, only those who are very determined to vote are able to vote and that is generally done by the people who are more committed, that is, from one party or another.”

In July, the Supreme Court issued a ruling upholding two Arizona laws restricting the ability of organizations to collect mail-in ballots, as well as invalidating ballots cast in the wrong precinct.

On December 16, three days before Senator Manchin said he would not support the BBB agenda, the Senate Majority Leader, Chuck schumer (New York), stated that he had a plan on electoral rules.

“I joined several of my colleagues in detailed conversations on how the Senate will get voting rights realized in time for the 2022 elections,” said Schumer. Recognized the Republican outpost by entities, type ant. “Republicans at the state level are passing the most egregious restrictions on voting rights we’ve seen since segregation.”

The triumph of Biden’s strategy against COVID-19 will be decisive for Democrats. / PHOTO: Spencer Platt / .

The challenge of COVID-19

The actions of the Biden Administration against the COVID-19 pandemic will also have an impact on the political balance and, therefore, on the midterm elections.

“The main challenge is to handle the issue of the pandemic in the best possible way, serving the productivity and distribution chains in the best way ”, considered Aguasaco.

He added that the reopening of jobs and schools contribute to the perception of progress in this health battle.

“That feeling of return of the whole of society to all its spaces is fundamental for Biden,” said Aguasaco, who recalled that social perception is similar to what happens with the stock market. “When the news of the effect of COVID is positive … the stock market rises.”

Ragland also considered that the success of the strategy against the coronavirus pandemic, especially with the Omicron variant, will be paramount.

“The economic recovery has been important, more than 6 million new jobs, (but) we have the challenge of the pandemic with this new variant,” he said.

President Trump at an event for Latino voters in Florida in 2020. / PHOTO: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI – . -.

The Latino vote

November 8 will be the midterm election, which includes state and federal legislative elections.

469 seats will be at stake in the federal Congress, 34 in the Senate and 435 in the House. In both, the Republicans seek to come back.

The Latino vote will be key againBut according to experts, Democrats are losing ground in terms of the message they send to potential voters, according to a report by Equis Labs, which did an “autopsy” on the 2020 process.

In the report “The American Dream Voter” he established that Latinos are concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy, even more than immigration, but highlights the message that former President Trump managed to send through communities, that is, very Specifically, a strategy that he explained to this newspaper with Kevin Marino, Trump’s former campaign manager in Florida.

“We have to talk to the people,” said Marino, who noted that the campaign made Cubans speak to Cubans, Mexicans to Mexicans, Puerto Ricans to Puerto Ricans, and so on.

The Equis Labs report points out that Latino voters often feel “forgotten or not heard”, something that the Trump campaign understood in key states, such as Florida and Texas.

Academician Aguasaco cautioned that Democrats should not believe that Latinos will vote for them, simply because they are Latino.

“They do not belong exclusively to a political party, they are as diverse as the country itself. Democrats have historically made a mistake … assuming that all Latinos vote based on the same problems, “he said. “There are those who vote thinking about the relationship that the US is going to have with Cuba, for example. There are others about the relationship with Mexico. That diversity is so rich, it is not the same as the Puerto Rican who has other needs or the people of Venezuela ”.

He added that Republicans have been effective in their discourse with Latinos, because they touch on issues of “high emotional content,” as in the case of Florida and Cuba.

“We are a community that decides, that moves the balance one way or another, what remains for the Democrats is to convince Latinos, but understanding that diversity,” he said.

What to pay attention to

>> House investigation into the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and Trump’s involvement.

>> Result of investigation of prosecutors in New York against Trump companies.

>> Advances in states of other electoral laws considered restrictive.

>> The total reopening of the country to approved drugs against COVID-19 and higher vaccination rates.

>> First results from Biden’s infrastructure agenda.