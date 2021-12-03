

Immigrants detained by the Border Patrol in La Joya, Texas.

Photo: Brandon Bell / .

WASHINGTON – The administration of President Joe Biden extended the application of Title 42, a health regulation that denies entry to the country to foreigners allegedly posing a threat to public health, announced this Friday CBS News.

The Government began the application of this rule in March 2020, during the presidency of Donald Trump and when the coronavirus pandemic began to spread through the United States, denying the entry to the country of hundreds of thousands of migrants who arrived at the border.

The Government of President Joe Biden continued to apply the standard with reviews every 60 days on the results of that measure, although with exceptions.

The CBS television network reported this Friday that, according to a spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the agency made an evaluation of the results and “the order remains in effect.”

Although Biden came to the White House in January 2020 with promises of more “humane and just” immigration policies than those of his predecessor, he has continued to uphold this norm, much criticized by civil rights groups.

Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading epidemiologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has publicly indicated that this measure is of doubtful use since “the problem is within our own country.”

“Focusing on immigrants, expelling them is not the solution to an outbreak,” added Fauci in an interview with CNN.

The measure was supposedly created by the CDC during Trump’s term, although press versions assure that it was the government itself that pressured this agency to establish this public health standard.

Last November, former CDC official Anne Schuchat told a Congressional committee that Title 42 was unnecessary and that it was approved by the Trump administration despite the fact that “It was not based on a public health assessment at the time”.

In August, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Texas Civil Rights Project, the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies and other groups sued the government to stop enforcing the measure.

The complaint argued that Title 42 “violates long-standing immigration statutes that require asylum seekers to have a full and fair process determining their right to United States protection,” the groups said in a statement.

More than 1.3 million immigrants have been turned away at the border under Title 42

According to official data, more than 1.3 million immigrants have been turned away at the border in compliance with Title 42, most of them during Biden’s tenure.

This renewal comes a day after the Government reported that next Monday it will resume by court order the also controversial program “Stay in Mexico”, which sends to Mexico those who come to the United States requesting asylum.

The program, also created by the Trump Administration, allowed more than 60,000 asylum seekers to be sent back to Mexico while waiting for their request to be failed, although its effectiveness was markedly reduced when Title 42 began to be applied.