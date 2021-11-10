

Biden recalled the union that there was 2020 in the party that brought the Democrats to the White House.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / .

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden implored Democrats to stand together on Tuesday in order to retain control of Congress in next year’s elections, after his party’s defeat in the Virginia gubernatorial election.

Biden participated in a virtual conference with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) a week after his candidate for governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe, lost his election in that key state.

“My message is this: We have to remember what got us to the White House. We win in 2020 as a united party, perhaps more than ever. Now, looking to (the legislative elections of) 2022, we have to stick together, ”Biden told his party members.

“We have to remember what the American people sent us here to do, to make their lives better,” he added.

Divisions between the moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic Party delayed until last Friday the approval of the infrastructure law valued at $ 1.2 trillion proposed by Biden, which the president plans to sign in the next few days.

That same schism has meant that the president’s social spending plan, valued at $ 1.75 billion dollars, has not yet gone ahead. and that the Democrats want to pass in the Senate without any Republican vote, although they cannot allow desertions in their ranks.

The defeat in the Virginia election was a blow to the party because, in the presidential election last year, Biden won in that state by 10 percentage points, and Democrats fear that this result is a prelude to his possible loss of control of the government. Congress in the legislative elections of 2022.

The president also referred this Tuesday to the attitude of some Republican congressmen who are talking about the possibility of taking revenge on the 13 conservative legislators who voted in favor of the infrastructure plan, by withdrawing them from their assigned committees.

“I have never seen anything like it. It has to stop, for the good of the United States. “Biden stressed about those efforts of the opposition party.

