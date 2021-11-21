

Biden supported the trans community on what has been International Transsexual Remembrance Day.

WASHINGTON – The president of the United States, Joe Biden, attacked this Saturday against the record number of transphobic laws that have been promoted this year in his country, and condemned the “epidemic of violence” faced by trans people around the world.

On the occasion of the International Day of Transgender Remembrance, which is celebrated this Saturday, Biden issued a statement and the White House held the first vigil in its history to mourn the unprecedented number of trans people killed this year in the United States: minus 46.

“Each of these lives were precious. Each one of them deserved freedom, justice and happiness“Said Biden, lamenting that 2021 has been“ the deadliest year ”so far for that population in the United States.

President condemned the “horrible acts of violence”, “discrimination and harassment” faced by trans people around the world, and that in the United States they “disproportionately affect transgender women and girls who are black and Latina.”

In addition, he expressed concern about the “proliferation of state laws against trans people, especially children” in the United States, where more than 100 legislative bills have been presented in different states to restrict the rights of that population, a record number.

“These bills are nothing more than harassment disguised as legislation, they are anti-American and endanger the safety and well-being of our children,” Biden stressed.

These types of laws force trans people to use the public toilets that correspond to the sex they were assigned at birth., restrict their ability to fully participate in school or college sports, or veto their access to gender-transition health care, among other examples.

Biden assured that he is taking measures to address the “epidemic of violence” against transgender people in the US, and recalled that in March he became the first US president to commemorate the International Day of Transgender Visibility.

Transgender people with a greater possibility of being victims of violence

Transgender people in the United States are more than four times more likely than cisgenders to experience violence against them, including rape and other sexual abuse, according to a March study by the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles.

On the occasion of the International Day of Transsexual Memory, This Saturday events and vigils were called throughout the United States to remember the record of at least 46 trans people who were murdered in the country this year, according to the count of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, starred this Friday in the first vigil in memory of those victims that has been held so far in the White House.

In a ceremony closed to the press, the second gentleman from the United States lit 46 candles representing the transgender people who have been killed this year in the United States. and one more in memory of those killed around the world, the White House reported this Saturday.

