

President Joe Biden strengthens his actions against corruption.

President Joe Biden launches a new strategy against corruption in the United States on Monday, but that requires work with its partners around the world, particularly among the members of the G-7 and the G-20, in order to avoid affecting democracies by groups that coordinate with organized crime, for example , in industries such as real estate.

“Corruption threatens the national security of the United States, economic equity, global efforts to fight poverty and development and democracy”, Said the president about his plan. “By effectively preventing and countering corruption and demonstrating the benefits of transparent and accountable governance, we can secure a critical advantage for the United States and other democracies.”

On June 3, President Biden ordered his Homeland Security team to create a plan to reduce the effects of corruption and increase the ability of the US to fight what he called “a cancer” of democracies.

The focus is to combat illicit financing, better hold the corrupt accountable, and strengthen the capacity of activists, investigative journalists, and others who report acts of corruption.

The Biden Administration emphasizes transnational responses with five key strategies:

1) Better understand and give more effective responses to transnational actions, prioritizing intelligence gathering and analysis.

2) Curb illicit finances that violate the international financial system.

3) Pursue and hold the characters accountable who carry out acts of corruption.

4) Strengthen anti-corruption architecture multilateral with G-7 and G-20 partners

5) Improve diplomatic engagement and take advantage of assistance resources abroad.

The federal government considers it a priority to elevate anti-corruption work as a priority in key departments and agencies throughout the federal government, but also abroad with a focus on finance.

“Corrupt actors and their facilitators rely on the vulnerabilities of the international financial systems and the United States to hide the ownership of assets and launder the proceeds of their illicit activities,” he acknowledges. “As the world’s largest economy, the United States has a responsibility to address the gaps in our own regulatory system and to work with our allies and partners to do the same.”

This will imply greater transparency in transactions, better regulations –as in the real estate industry, for which there is a specific plan–, since this has allowed “hiding bad cash”.

Against organized crime

Work against organized crime will be a priority, especially to reduce money laundering and bribery groups.

“The United States will continue to link its anti-corruption efforts with those designed to tackle transnational organized crime., including the understanding and interruption of networks, the monitoring of the flows of money and other assets and the improvement of the exchange of information and intelligence ”, it was limited.

In the 38-page document, where the actions are outlined, there is talk of creating an anti-corruption working group in the Department of Commerce, together with those recently established in the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in the Department of the Treasury and the Department of State.

“(This will allow) to adopt new measures to improve coordination and increase diplomatic reach, multilateral commitment and alignment of policies, diplomacy and foreign assistance,” it was noted.