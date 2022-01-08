

Biden, who traveled with the first lady, indicated that the environmental situation in the country is “code red.”

Photo: EPA / Oliver Contreras / Pool / .

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden on Friday linked the fires that in early 2022 killed at least one person and consumed more than a thousand houses in the state of Colorado with climate change.

Biden visited the Louisville community today accompanied by the first lady, Jill Biden, and met with some of the more than 35,000 people who were forced from their homes by the flames.

The fires devastated communities between Denver and Boulder, causing $ 513 million in damage. In addition to one fatality, at least one other person is missing.

In Louisville, Biden declared that the fires have been “as devastating” as many of the environmental crises that the country suffered in 2021 and that they have cost $ 99 billion.

“We cannot deny the reality that these fires are being superpowered by the change in climateBiden said.

Last year, Biden traveled across the country several times to visit locations affected by extreme weather events, such as the ice storms in Texas, the fires in California or floods in New York and New Jersey.

“The situation for our country is code red”Biden added. Precisely, the presidential delegation was received in Louisville by a small group of environmental activists who demonstrated with a sign that read “Code Red.”

The US president, who acknowledged that fires are the most shocking natural disasters for him, added that last year fires in the United States consumed an area equivalent to the entire state of New Jersey.

After visiting Colorado, the Biden couple are scheduled to attend the funeral of former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, who died last week of cancer at the age of 82, in Las Vegas on Saturday.

