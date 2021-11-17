Updated on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – 20:16

Political parip or possible collusion to raise fuel prices? For the oil companies, the decision of the president of United States, Joe Biden, to open an investigation about whether these companies are artificially inflating the price of gasoline comes first. But, at a time when inflation is at a high of 30 years, and with the Americans ready to hit the road in their first Thanksgiving Day – a holiday comparable to Christmas in Spain – since Covid-19, the president’s supporters believe this is a fair move.

Even more so if it is directed against companies that nobody wants: those of the ‘Big Oil’, that is, the ‘Big Oil’. And if you come at a time when gas prices have risen by a 60% relative to how they were a year ago, until the $ 3.41 gallon, which is equal to 86 euro cents per liter. It is not a decision, moreover, original. In 2006, the then president, the Republican George W. Bush – paradoxically, very close to the oil industry, unlike Biden – launched a similar investigation.

In the current bullish ‘rally’ of crude oil unleashed as the world economy reactivates, the price of US oil companies has skyrocketed, and all have increased the dividend and launched treasury stock plans, thanks to the rise in fuel. Biden also needs a political alibi to defend his plan to limit oil exploration and the development of electric cars and renewable energy.

According to some investors, such as Steven Schwarzman, from the bottom of private equity Blackstone, the oil sector is suffering a drop in investment due to the bad press it has for its impact on global warming. Lack of investment, in turn, limits production and therefore causes the price of a barrel to rise.

Be that as it may, Biden has instructed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC, according to its acronym in English) that regulates free competition in the US, which investigates “the potentially illegal conduct” of hydrocarbon companies. Improving the present, the president’s order speaks of “the two big oil companies of the United States”, that is, Exxon and Chevron, although without mentioning their names. For the American left, Exxon is synonymous with everything bad a company can do, to the point that one of the most prestigious journalists in the country, the twice Pulitzer Steve Coll – former director of think tank New America Foundation and current dean of the Columbia University School of Journalism -, has a book about the company significantly titled ‘Private Empire’ (‘Private empire‘).

Biden’s order appears, in fact, to be the result of his political weakness. In August, the president called on OPEC to increase oil production, but the cartel of exporting countries refused. Paradoxically, Donald Trump did succeed when he tried to influence OPEC policy in 2019 and 2020. Now, he seems to have been targeting a weaker target: Big Oil.

In his letter to the FTC, Biden orders an examination of the price difference between wholesale and retail gasoline. It is a line of argument that had already been raised in August by his team of economic advisers. However, historically, the margins of oil companies always when oil is expensive, and narrow when it is cheap, as well as banks with interest rates. Although the companies have not responded, the US Petroleum Institute, which is the lobby of large companies in the sector, has described the investigation as seeking “a distraction from a momentous change in the market” and “wrong decisions by the government.” that have exacerbated the problem.

