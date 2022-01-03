

Biden has been reiterative in defending Ukraine if it is invaded by Moscow.

US President Joe Biden had a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, in which he assured him that Washington and its allies “will respond decisively” if Russia carries out an invasion in that country.

The information was provided by the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, who indicated that President Biden expressed his support for diplomatic efforts to prevent an eventual invasion, including talks that will be held by Russian and US officials, which are planned for January 9 and 10 in Geneva.

“President Biden made it clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia does invade Ukraine.Psaki said in a statement.

The secretary added that the president reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

This reaffirmation of US support for Ukraine comes days after Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin about the dire consequences should Moscow invade Ukraine.

As part of the demonstrations of solidarity, the US president emphasized Washington’s commitment to the “Principle of ‘nothing about you without you'”, making a possible reference to the need to include Ukraine in the negotiations on its future, Infobae reported.

After the conversation, Zelenski stressed that he appreciated the “unwavering” support of the United States, and that the call proves the “special nature” of the relationship between the two countries.

Earlier in the week, Biden had a second telephone conversation with Putin in which he again clarified that Russia cannot invade Ukraine, and that he will not negotiate publicly with his administration.

Biden emphasized in statements to the media during his vacation in Delaware, which made it clear to President Putin that there would be severe penalties should the invasion proceed. He also warned that they will increase their presence in Europe with NATO allies.

At the beginning of December, Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave an interview in which he assured that the United States is prepared to take measures that it has refrained from adopting in the past against Russia should it invade Ukraine.

“We are studying, and we are prepared to take the kinds of measures that we have refrained from taking in the past,” Blinken said in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

