CARLOS SEGOVIA

Special delivery

Rome

Updated Sunday, October 31, 2021 – 21:14

I urge you all to take action, he told world leaders, including Pedro Sánchez

Joe Biden, with Tayyip Erdogan and Boris Johnson, yesterday in Rome

United States President Joe Biden, puts pressure on the rest of the G20 to avoid supply cuts and shortages this winter due to the current problems that have been unleashed in the production and energy chain and urges them to take action.

Biden extended the duration of the Summit with a special meeting to which he invited the bulk of attendees including the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, so that all of them collaborate, take measures and iidentify where there may be bottlenecks and difficulties in the free transit of goods.

“I am going to sign an executive order that strengthen our management of the mineral and defense materials reserves in the United States. It will allow us to react and respond more quickly to the shortcomings of the industry, “he informed the attendees at the meeting. And after he had taken that measure, he went on to press.

“I urge all of you to consider the possibility of reinforce their critical reserves for national security in their countries. (…) It is not a problem that none of our nations can solve through unilateral actions. Coordination is the key and the reason for this meeting, “he told them this Sunday afternoon, according to the transcript provided by the White House.

“Our supply chain must be: one, diversified, for do not depend on a single source that can cause failure; safe against natural and man-made threats, including cyber and criminal attacks such as ‘ransomware’; and transparent, so that both the government and the private sector can better anticipate and respond to shortages that may occur. “He also pointed out that it should be”sustainable to ensure that our supply chains are free from forced labor and child labor, that they support the dignity and voice of workers, and that they are in line with our climate goals.

Biden was particularly active in this area and got numerous references in the final declaration of the G-20 to secure the supply chain.

The attitude of the American president was multilateral cooperation, in the antipodes of his predecessor Donald Trump in this type of forums. Biden also announced “a new era “in relation to the European Union presenting his agreement with the president of the Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, to stop the tariff war on steel and aluminum. The United States and the European Union are entering a new era of transatlantic cooperation, declared Joe Biden, along with Von der Leyen, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

For its part, the German described it as important step in relations between the community bloc and the United States. “We have restored trust and communication,” said the president of the European Executive.

Washington and Brussels arrived on Saturday on the sidelines of the Rome meeting for a agreement to lift additional tariffs on European imports of steel and aluminum, which was the sanction imposed by former US President Donald Trump. The agreement will allow duty-free entry into the United States of a limited quantity of steel and aluminum from Europe. In return, the European Union cancels retaliatory measures on products such as Harley-Davidson motorcycles and Kentucky bourbon.

“There is a successful reset with the Biden administration, largely due to our shared willingness to forge a new business agenda “said EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, host of the G-20, expressed his satisfaction with an agreement “that confirms the strengthening of the already close transatlantic relationship and the progressive overcoming of the protectionism of recent years.”

With the agreement, the United States and Europe also commit to promote the decarbonisation of the world’s steel and aluminum industries to fight climate change, according to a statement from the European Commission. Once this dispute is over, we are in a better position to deal with China’s global excess capacity, said Katharine Tai, United States trade representative.

The G-20 demonstrated the “power of the United States when it commits itself ” with these meetings, Biden said, congratulating himself on the contributions of the White House collected by Mario Draghi in the final declaration.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more