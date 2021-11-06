The House of Representatives of USA, with a Democratic majority, broke a record this Friday with a seven-hour vote, the longest in its history, but which did not serve to achieve any progress in the US president’s agenda, Joe Biden.

This Friday, the Democrats did not reach an agreement to vote on the ambitious plan of 3 trillion dollars with which the president Joe biden bet to transform the country.

The Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives began his session at 8 a.m. local time with the aim of atest the $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill already adopted by the Senate, and later to send to the Upper House another initiative of social and environmental expenses even greater, for an amount of up to 1.85 billion dollars.

But at least six moderate Democrats refused to commit to the welfare package “Build Back Better” (BBB, Rebuild Better), arguing that they first needed to see a full assessment of their economic impact by the Congressional budget office (CBO), which not be available for at least a week.

With a Democratic majority of just three votes in the House of Representativeyes, the president of the body, Nancy pelosi, was forced to postpone voting on the BBB plan, which it promised to “before the Thanksgiving holiday,” scheduled for November 25.

“We were hoping we could present both bills today. Some members want further clarification … that (the social and environmental spending bill) is fully paid and we are complying with that request,” Pelosi told reporters.

The left wing of the Democratic Party has repeatedly warned not to support the infrastructure text without a guarantee of approval of the social and environmental plan.

Pelosi said, however, to “wait” for the Lower House to vote tonight on plan to renovate the country’s infrastructure.

The voting ended seven hours later around 3:17 p.m. local time and the Democrats began their debate. Normally, these types of voting last one hour, not seven.

The previous record for the longest voting in the United States lasted for almost three hours and it occurred on November 22, 2003, when the Republicans had the majority of the Lower House and under the Government of George W. Bush (2001-2009).

Biden’s agenda She has been stuck in Congress for months due to disagreements between the progressive wing of the Democrats, which prioritizes the social plan, and the centrist sector, which gives more importance to infrastructure and opposes some of the policies that are included in that social package.

