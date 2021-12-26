

The president also apologized for keeping the soldiers and their families estranged at this Christmas time.

WASHINGTON – The president of the United States, Joe Biden, this Saturday thanked the American troops and their families for their courage and sacrifice during the Christmas holidays.

“We are grateful for their courage and for their sacrifice. Not only for their sacrifice but also for their families ”, said the president, accompanied by the first lady, Jill Biden.

The two connected live by videoconference with Americans stationed in Qatar, Bahrain, Romania and the state of Colorado (USA).

Jill Biden also intervened to express her appreciation to the troops and apologized to the soldiers and their families for keeping them apart at this time of year.

“I am very sorry that you have to be away. We know what their families go through when they have to leave that empty seat at the table, as we had to do, ”said the first lady.

In this regard, she explained that she had lived the same experience with her father who fought during World War II and with Beau Biden, one of the president’s sons who fought in Iraq for a year and died of cancer in 2015.

“We know as a family how yours feel today, and so Joe and I are always going to support you in any way we can,” promised Jill.

The presidential couple delivered their message to the troops seated on a blue sofa that also contained the new White House mascot: a German Shepherd puppy named Commander.

It is the first time in 20 years that a US president has addressed the troops during Christmas without a US presence in Afghanistan, from where Washington withdrew completely on August 30 (August 31 in Afghanistan). with the evacuation of its troops, nationals and some of its Afghan collaborators.

Biden made no reference to the war in Afghanistan, the longest in US history, and focused his message on thanks.

