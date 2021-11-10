

President Biden will sign the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool / .

It will be Monday, November 15, when President Joe Biden signs the $ 1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Bill., approved in a bipartisan way by Congress.

Last week, the president expressed his approval after the House of Representatives gave the go-ahead to that plan, which was approved in the Senate on August 10 last, so I would seek to make a special event for it.

“The president will be accompanied by members of Congress who helped draft this bill,” the White House said.

Governors and mayors from both parties are expected, as well as union and business leaders and members of Congress, including some Republicans.

“The president will highlight how he is fulfilling his commitment to rebuild the middle class and the historic benefits that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Agreement will bring to American families,” he anticipated.

The investment list will allow the creation of million “high paying” union jobs; improvements in ports and transportation systems, in order to strengthen supply chains; High Speed ​​Internet for All Americans; clean water; the largest investments in roads and bridges, as well as investment in public transport and clean energy infrastructure.

The White House announced that the following weeks, both President Biden and the vice president Kamala harris and Cabinet members will travel the country to communicate how the law will help communities.

“After his visit to the port of Baltimore, the president will also emphasize the various steps that he and his administration are taking thanks to the bipartisan agreement,” it added.

Much of that effort focuses on the direct impact on supply chains that have impacted the US economy.

This project is part of the comprehensive Build Back Better plan that would be completed with the social budget project under the process of $ 1.75 trillion dollar reconciliation, which will still take at least two more weeks to make progress.