

The presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and of the United States, Joe Biden.

Photo: Peter Klaunzer – Pool / . / .

President Joe Biden will hold a telephone dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to whom he will express that the United States is ready to advance in diplomatic negotiations, but also “prepared” to respond in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

“He will make it clear when he talks to President Putin that we are ready for diplomacy,” a senior White House member said on a conference call. “We are also prepared to respond if Russia advances with a new invasion of Ukraine.“.

It was added that the Biden Administration will provide all the support Ukraine requires in the event of an invasion.

“We are ready to provide Ukraine with further assistance to defend its territory and respond to a possible Russian occupation., in case there is a new invasion in the coming weeks ”, he said. “Still, the president will emphasize this to President Putin that we are united with our allies in our willingness to participate in a diplomatic effort.”

Previously, the spokeswoman for the National Security Council, Emily Horne, reported on the telephone meeting between the two leaders, where various issues will be addressed.

“The Biden Administration continues to engage in extensive diplomacy with our European allies and partners, consulting and coordinating a common approach in response to Russia’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine,” Horne said. “President Biden has spoken with leaders from across Europe and officials in the Biden administration have engaged multilaterally.”

At par, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to whom he reiterated the US support for the independence of his country, but they trusted that the conflict will be resolved peacefully.

“The two discussed efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

About the dialogue of this Thursday, December 30, the senior element of the White House noted that Russia has put on the table some concerns that will be addressed with President Biden, who will also address the position of the United States and its European allies.

“Russia has put its concerns on the table and we are ready to discuss them. “, It indicated. “The United States and our allies and partners will put our concerns on the table and hope that Russia is ready to discuss them as well.”

It was anticipated that the US and its allies are ready to impose severe sanctions on the Russian economy and financial system, “far beyond what was implemented in 2014.”

Plans to strengthen the position of NATO forces were also indicated. in the allied states, in the event of a new invasion in Ukraine, considering that this would “destabilize the security situation in Europe.”

It was insisted that President Biden “will make it clear” that there is a diplomatic path to reduce tensions in the region.

Is there a possible agreement?

After the meeting between the two leaders, President Biden will communicate with his European allies, but it was anticipated that at the moment there is no draft of a possible agreement with Russia.

“We have no current plan to publish a document or draft agreement”, It indicated.

However, that could advance after the dialogue between the two leaders, following the request of Russia.

At his annual conference on December 23, the Russian president was upset when asked whether he was committed to preventing the invasion of Ukraine or any other sovereign country. He accused the US and its allies of placing weapons on “the doors” of his home and challenged what would happen if Russia installed missiles in Canada or Mexico.

He even recalled the conflict between Mexico and the US that led to the annexation of California and Texas.

“And who did California belong to? ”He asked. “And Texas? Did they forget about that or something? Well, okay, everyone has forgotten, ”he said in an attempt to defend that Ukraine was created by Vladimir Lenin at the same time as the Soviet Union.