

“Stay in Mexico” forces asylum seekers in the United States to wait for the development of their applications in the neighboring country.

Photo: Tom Brenner / .

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, plans to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols program starting next week (MPP), informally known as “Stay in Mexico”, which forces asylum seekers in the United States to wait for the development of their applications in the neighboring country.

This was reported on Wednesday by several US media, such as the Axios newspaper and the conservative television Fox News, which cited sources from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS, in its acronym in English) in their reports.

The reactivation of this strategy comes after an order from a Texas judge, which required the implementation of the program following a lawsuit filed by the states of Texas and Missouri., who defend one of the flagship policies of the Administration of now former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

The Trump administration initiated that policy in late 2019, ignoring the legal process by which asylum seekers can wait within the United States. the resolution of their cases.

The main difference between Biden’s program and the one launched by Trump is that the vaccine will be offered to all migrant adults registered in the MPPs, according to sources cited in the US media.

Despite this, it is unknown until now at what point in the process the migrants will receive the vaccine.

What was confirmed by those sources is that the program will be reestablished in two border cities in Texas (El Paso and Brownsville) and one in California, San Diego.

The return of the MPPs has caused controversy in the country, since one of Biden’s first actions upon his arrival to the Presidency last January was the cancellation of them.

The states of Texas and Missouri sued the federal government to resume the program, and in August the Supreme Court refused to block a lower court decision calling for it to be reactivated.

The judge who took over the case ruled that the order rescinating the MPP violated federal administrative law and did not take into account the “benefits” of the program, citing its alleged deterrent effect on potential migrants.

The magistrate ordered the Biden government to restore the program, at least until it finds a way to “legally terminate it” and until the Executive has the ability to detain asylum seekers who, in the absence of that policy, can enter. In U.S.A.

Also read:

Biden believes that the verdict in the case of the African American Ahmaud Arbery is not enough on its own

Why Biden’s Oil Reserve Decision Could Help Lower Prices for Fuel and Other Products

Biden clears his throat often and walks slower, but is fit to be president, says medical report