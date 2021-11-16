

This Tuesday a person disguised as the Build Back Better agenda bill went to Congress.

Photo: Paul Morigi / .

Democrats in Congress want to advance the Build Back Better (BBB) ​​agenda’s $ 1.75 trillion economic plan, but they will have to wait for the report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which announced that it will have the fiscal impact of the bill until Friday.

That will force the president Nancy pelosi (California) and his colleagues take time to review the report and then call for discussion between Friday and Wednesday of the following week.

“The Congressional Budget Office plans to publish a full cost estimate for HR 5376, the Better Reconstruction Act … by the end of the day on Friday, November 19,” the CBO said Monday, although Pelosi had stated that it would call for a vote. this very week.

Congressional sources acknowledged that they are waiting on what will happen in the following days, but they ruled out that there is a decision before Friday, as it is necessary to review the CBO document on President Joe Biden’s economic plan.

“It may happen over the weekend,” said one of the sources on a representative’s team.

However, another source considered that it is viable for it to be between Monday and Wednesday, as the debate on the economic package could intensify with moderate congressmen.

The majority leader in the House, Steny Hoyer (Maryland), was less realistic on stage, since this Monday he stated that the vote could be on Thursday or the same Friday, regardless of the CBO report review.

I hope to vote for it as soon as Thursday, but maybe Friday, ”he said. Then he emphasized: “We will do it this week.”

The moderates are expected to object on several issues, primarily focused on reducing the impact on the national debt.

Among the moderates are Kurt Schrader (Oregon), Stephanie Murphy (Florida) and Jared Golden (Maine), who had already asked to delay the vote.

On the other hand, even if I do not vote directly in the House, Senator Joe Manchin (West Virginia) has expressed dissatisfaction with the social spending agenda and his stance has a direct impact on the negotiations of both houses, since the Senate will have to discuss the package and follow the Reconciliation process, including the negotiations with the parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough.

Manchin has expressed concerns about the impact of the economic package on inflation – which exceeded 6% – and doubted that it is positive.

“They say that (inflation) is going to go down? I’ll have to check that, ”he said.

Schumer pressure

Majority Leader in the Senate, Chuck schumer (New York), celebrated the signing of the infrastructure law again on Tuesday and took a step forward: “Make no mistake, we will continue to advance in the coming weeks by approving the rest of the Rebuild Better agenda.”

The senator made reference to that this will help reduce inflation and affirmed that the country has had a “historic” economic recovery.

“It’s very simple: if we want to create more jobs, if we want to fight inflation, if we want to help families reduce costs, the best we can do is pass Build Back Better,” he said.

He highlighted several aspects:

>> Parents thousands of dollars a year with child support and childcare.

>> The extent of the Child Tax Credit it will help parents save on products like diapers, groceries and gasoline, Schumer said.

>> He highlighted that BBB will allow Medicare to directly negotiate drug prices in Part B and Part D, especially helping millions of older people.

Once the House approves the economic package, the Senate will need at least an extra week to review the adjustments, negotiate with the parliamentarian and put the bill to a vote in parts.

Protection of immigrants

It is expected that one of the hot topics in the discussion will be the protection of undocumented immigrants, amid increased pressure from groups that defend them and they reject the so-called ‘parole’ and the provisional Employment Authorization for 10 years or until 2031.

The guidelines include $ 100 billion dollars, but they are outside the comprehensive package, that is, if a kind of immigration reform is integrated, the project would increase to $ 1.85 billion dollars.

The CBO will deliver its fiscal impact assessment on Friday, that is, how much it will cost to provide social benefits and other aid to immigrants. That report will be evaluated by Parliamentarian MacDonough.

On a conference call this Monday, several organizations demanded that Congress approve a change of date to the Registry Law, which would allow immigrants permanent protection with the ‘green card’ and the path to citizenship.

The conference was convened by activists from the Immigrant Human Rights Coalition (CHIRLA), Undocublack Network, the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), Make The Road New York, and the Korean American National Service and Education Consortium ( NAKASEC).